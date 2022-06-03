One of the hardest things to do is to finally admit that it’s time to trade your really long hair for a shorter hairstyle. However, cutting your hair short doesn’t always mean you have to go for a super short haircut such as a pixie cut. Medium length hairstyles are the perfect solution for those who aren’t ready to commit to extremely short hair.

In this article, we will provide tips for styling both thick and thin medium length hairstyles. As well, we will discuss why mid-length hair is the ideal hairstyle for people of all ages.

Why Medium Length Hairstyles are Popular

Mid-length hairstyles are a great change from a longer hairstyle without being overly drastic or dramatic.

You still have the ability for a plethora of hairstyles from updos to plaits to half up dos and more!

You can complement your medium length hairstyle with dozens of hair accessories from clips to barrets to hats to hairbands and beyond.

If your hair is looking ragged, a mid-length cut will get rid of those dead ends and allow for new growth.

Your hair will feel lighter and full of life.

There is the perfect mid-length hairstyle for every age, lifestyle, and facial structure.

Medium length hairstyles leave plenty of room for hair color options such as balayage, highlights, lowlights, ombre, and more!

Your hair will always grow back if you find yourself longing for your long tresses.

Tips For Styling Medium Length Hairstyles For Thin or Fine Hair

Do not condition your scalp: Keeping your hair hydrated is crucial as dry hair is more prone to breakage. However, if you have thin hair, you should only condition your hair from the mid-length to the ends. Take care not to over-condition your hair. Too much conditioner will weigh your hair down and make it look greasy.

Invest in a good dry shampoo: Dry shampoo is a lifesaver for thin hair. Use just a small amount between washings to keep your hair from looking wispy. As well, it will add some volume and texture to your thin tresses.

Consider layers to volumize your hair: Flat hair is out so you might want to think about adding layers to your fine or thin air to add volume. Ask your stylist which layered medium length hairstyle will best flatter your face and hair texture.

Avoid brushing your hair: Fine and thin hair is prone to frizz and flyaways. Using your fingers to style your hair instead of a brush is a great way to avoid frizzy hair.

Blow-dry your hair upside down: It’s always best to avoid using heat to dry your hair. However, if you wish to volumize your thinner tresses, blow dry your hair upside down to maximum volume and fullness.

Use sea salt spray to add some natural waves: Sea salt spray is a great way to add some soft, natural waves and texture to your thin hair. Avoid sprays with sulfates and alcohol as they can damage your hair.

Tips For Styling Medium Length Hairstyles For Thick Hair

Use hair serums for protection: Made with amino acids, silicone, and carbamates, hair serums are a great way to keep your thick tresses looking soft and shiny. Additionally, it will help prevent tangles and frizz.

Trim your ends as needed: The best way to maintain medium length hairstyles is to have your ends trimmed every four to eight weeks, depending on how quickly your hair grows.

Wash your hair with cold water: Hot water is damaging to any hair texture, especially thick hair. It will strip your hair of natural essential oils which can cause your hair to frizz and dry out.

Wash your hair infrequently: Overwashign thick hair will cause it to become dry and brittle. It is best to wash your hair once or twice a week and use dry shampoo in between shampoos.

Air dry your thick hair: Too much heat can damage your hair. Allow your thick medium length hairstyles to dry naturally to mate with its glossy sheen.

Invest in a good hairbrush: For medium length hairstyles for thick hair, it is best to use a boar bristle brush. This will help evenly disturb your hair’s natural oils to keep it frizz-free, soft, and shiny.

Below are some of the hottest trends for medium length hairstyles for thick and thin hair. Choose the mid-length cut that best fits your lifestyle. And remember, if you don’t like it, it will always grow back. However, we think you will flip for medium length hair!