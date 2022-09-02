Trillion Cut Diamond- All You Need to Know

Trillion Cut Diamond: They say diamonds are a woman’s best friend, which is why every lady has her preferred style for diamond engagement rings. While there’s no doubt that diamonds are the most popular gemstones to take center place in engagement rings, it is very rare to find a trillion cut diamond, however.

We commonly see trillion cuts as accent pieces, and they’re also a superb choice for three-stone engagement rings. For the uninitiated, this diamond features a triangular shape, having three sides with 31 to 50 facets, hence called also Triangle diamonds or Trilliant diamonds

When shopping for diamonds, experts always tell us to judge their quality and value based on the 4cs. Thankfully, in the case of a trillion cut diamond, you need not be too concerned with the 4Cs. You can assess its colorlessness to know that it is truly a trillion cut and that it will drive the ring’s value up by significant degrees.

Those without experience need not be worried when shopping for the perfect trillion cut diamond. Contrary to popular belief, you can find an authentic, high-quality diamond without hassle. However, if you wish to verify that you’re returning home with a great pick, you could take feedback from reputable jewelers.

You can then pick one that falls within your budget range and is utterly eye-catching simultaneously. But since diamonds are a significant investment, it’s best to learn a few buying tips to ensure you get great value for your money.

Let’s take a look at some important facts related to a trillion cut diamond at Diamonds-usa.com below:

Insight

Here’s an astonishing fact: a trillion cut diamond is quite contrary to its name, for you will not find a trillion cut in it. What you can expect to see is a gemstone shaped like a triangle. As for the name, the inspiration for it comes from the term ‘trilliant.’

When you hold a trillion-cut gemstone closer to the light, you will find that all its three sides are equal in length. Moreover, the center of the diamond will have a surface just like the top-flat part of a table. The reason why trillion cut gemstones are very is that they’re quite different from traditional cuts.

This particular diamond first came into the spotlight in the 1960s and, to date, carries a unique yet modern appeal. The trillion cut diamond is a perfect option for those who wish to stand distinguished from the crowd and celebrate their tastes.

Most people tend to use this style to pair with other gemstones. While others still choose it when they wish to create an utterly exquisite and chic engagement ring.

How to Recognize a Trillion Cut Diamond

Trillion-cut gemstones are fairly rare, but when you do find one, it’s easy to tell it apart. A true trillion cut stands out with its exceptional sparkle, while its equal length on three sides and table-like flat center is not hard to miss.

They say a trillion cut dazzles with its brilliance because of the fire it unleashes to the fore. This is also why it closely resembles the traditional round cuts with the typical central table. But while round cuts are truly classic, trillion are more on the modern side of design.

This is perhaps why you’ll commonly note the younger generation flaunting trillion cut diamonds more. Trillion cut makes it easy for individuals to want to feature it in their engagement rings. It is a versatile style that works equally well as accent gemstones or as the centerpiece in the ring.

However, one may opt for a trillion cut diamond for other purposes, which is why its shape and cut vary. As a result of its versatile uses, it can have 31 to 50 facets, especially if it’s the central gemstone.

A trillion diamond will also appear larger to the eye, all thanks to the convex angle that forms from a slight curvature. If you set a trillion cut on the side of your ring as an accent, you will find 31 facets In it, with no curvature to make your gemstone appear bigger.

History of Trillion Cut

Henry Meyer owned a Diamond Company in New York, the first to patent the brilliant cut. Combining brilliance with a triangle, historians believe that the modern trilliant was popular in Amsterdam since the 19th century.

With multiple variations over the years, the shape and the facets of a trillion cut diamond today are altered to suit convenience.

How much does a Trillion Cut cost at Diamonds-USA

You may not need to observe the 4Cs very closely to trust that a gemstone is a trillion, but you must consider these when determining the diamond’s value. Since trillions are versatile and you have the choice of using them as accents or others, you may judge the 4Cs to determine the value.

The carat weight, the number of diamonds in the ring, and the setting will determine the price of the diamond.

A nice cut Trillion should have Depth % of 38 to 44 giving it a very large size, image by Diamonds-usa

Buying Guide

Trillion cut diamonds are truly unique. Rather than focusing on the 4Cs, you should consider your objectives for choosing trillion.

Trillion diamonds are flat 40% depth compared with the 60% of the rounds, therefore the look Much bigger than any other shape!

If you’re looking for a trillion cut diamond as an accent, you must ensure the clarity and color match the ring’s centerpiece.

Out of the most popular of the trillion cut is the three-stone engagement ring.

Trillion cuts have a more shallow depth. With a horizontal distribution of the carat weight, the diamond appears larger. However, if it’s too shallow, it may dull the stone’s brilliance.

Moderate-sized trillion diamonds are the better choice.

The shape primarily conceals the blemishes. Hence, look for a trillion cut diamond that is visually more appealing with no apparent color loss or inclusion.

Prioritize quality for color when choosing a trillion cut diamond. Assess the quality of the setting, how colorless it appears, and how it complements the jewelry pieces.

When shopping for a trillion cut diamond, you may consult reputable jewelers before investing in a gemstone. Three-stone diamonds and hexagonal and double halo settings are the three most popular varieties of trillion cut diamonds.

However, if you wish to buy a ring with a trillion cut diamond as its centerpiece, you will have to request it in advance.

Trillion earring studs are perfect choice due to their large mm size