UI design trends: Considering that more than half a million new sites are created every day on the web, you need to know how to stand out from your competitors in the right way. Attractive design, user-friendly and understandable interface are UI design trends. It is the key to success, the main component of the brand image, which helps to attract customers. For example, you can evaluate the level of customer service.

According to a study by Tortal, about 88% of users are less likely to return to the site if they do not like the design. Google conducted its own analysis, which found that approximately 61% of customers would be disappointed with the product if the UI format was incorrect, even though they liked the product. Trend analysis predicts UI design requirements and 2022 trends. Today, when smartphones and tablets become more sophisticated, when the system detects a voice application and there are voice buttons, the functionality of the gadget and its screen size. allows you to integrate into the site's UI architecture with any tools, most likely to be developers.

There are many ways in web design, which are not yet out of fashion, and, most likely, will always be TOP. We talk about the fact that every product should be easy to navigate and keep data secure. It is necessary for the site to have pages that load faster, otherwise even the most patient user will decide to change the site, choosing an easy-to-use service for the same terms of cooperation. Fashion trends come and go, and web designers need to be aware of new things and the latest styles.

Full screen video

While infographic content allows for high company exposure, its competitive advantages, and services, full-screen videos can do just that. First, the background videos make the site design look unusual, modern, which increases visitor engagement and leads to a more efficient project. Second, videos can be good news for a company. By doing so, the user does not have to scroll down to the page to find the information he or she likes.

In fact, something with full-length videos like the main background has long existed. It was time to visit the height of popularity and leave it as unnecessary, due to the impossibility of support for mobile devices and heavy weight, which led to a reduction in site loading speed. But gadget functionality and technological advancement have brought video as the main backbone back in the fold. And that means they can lead again in the development of UI design by 2021.

There are no pictures on the first screen

As the world struggles to escape the ravages of the epidemic, designers are struggling to cope with the aftermath of the epidemic. Mainly about photography. Many brands and companies have begun to add new images to their libraries, putting people in masks or groups. Many countries are now looking to reopen their borders, making some of these images meaningless.

Movement and animation design

Movement design adds energy to things. It is an animation that sets the design elements in motion. Because of the movement, you can control the user’s attention and location features. However, mobility is often used in SMM rather than website design, because it is harder to use, as well as reducing site performance and download speed.

There are 2 options for starting animated animation on the site:

SVG animation, which is played automatically, or when interacting with you (by scrolling, clicking, etc.). It weighs a little, but it doesn’t always allow you to do something complicated;

Using site embedded video. Images are translated with Adobe After Effects or in a similar format. This is difficult, time-consuming and expensive. Therefore, if a site has a lot of animation, it can be dull.

Gradient

It is not very new, but it is still important from a website design perspective the use of gradient color change. It is a simple enough tool that gives good results. The back of the page, made of gradient, creates the impression of freshness and diversity.

The fonts are different

If you have a few images in your design and no face on the first screen, there is a good chance of creating with typography. Typography has endless possibilities for art and much entertainment. From experimental to linear fonts, and from unusual weight changes to a full-featured UI design.

Admittedly, it would not be good to develop a unique, fun, marketable, and amazing design, and use standard fonts, making the site look even worse. Fonts have a huge impact on the perception of information, and can draw the reader’s attention to the site, and cause them to close the tab. By the way, the use of different fonts will “pull” the overall look of the page, if the structure of its UI is modest.

Bright buttons

The UI design for 2021 goes to minimalism. This is evidenced by the large number of white backgrounds, as well as the use of common color combinations: black and white, white and gray. Therefore, a new solution next year will be the use of light buttons. Such opaque buttons do a good job of producing lead, but they also look real and do not overload the site.

Anti-design

A practice that emerged after the revival of violence and penetrated all areas of design: websites, social networks, graphic design. Projects in this style often look disgusting, disgusting, creating a sense of chaos. It is an acceptance of evil and a violation of design rules, a protest against the standards of good and bad. It is characterized by experimental, unusual, distorted, and exaggerated solutions.

Conclusion

How do you choose a trend that’s right for you? Think about which techniques will best reflect your company’s personality, and don’t be afraid to experiment. Challenging ideas are sure to be remembered by potential customers.

First and foremost, design styles have influenced mobile gadgets. Only last year, the frequency of site views using mobile devices surpassed the use of laptops and computers. It makes sense that the design of the dynamic version of the site should be similar to this. Not too long ago, the appearance of the flexible app version was limited – there were no bright objects to add weight to the pages, various full-size banners, and triggers due to the limited size of the displays. Today, when smartphones and tablets are more sophisticated, when the system detects the application by voice and there are voice bottles, the functionality of the gadget and its screen size allow you to fully integrate the site’s UI. tools, more opportunities for engineers.

The three main UI trends are:

Unusual fonts. If you have a few images in your design and no face on the first screen, there is a good chance of creating with typography. Typography is an endless opportunity for more art and entertainment. From testing to line fonts, and from unusual weight changes to fully artistic designs. There are no pictures on the first screen. As the world struggles to escape the ravages of the epidemic, designers are struggling to cope with the aftermath of the epidemic. Mainly about photography. Many brands and companies have begun to add new images to their libraries, putting people in masks or groups. Many countries are now looking to reopen their borders, making some of these images meaningless. Emphasis on left-handed headline. This UI design trend is based on two principles: there are no images on the first screen, and the main header, aligned to the left edge, is the main feature of the first screen.

Outdated UI design can significantly reduce its conversion rate. Too many heavy objects, their cluttered layout on the page, color incompatibility with each other, common solutions and templates distract the visitor from the goal of conversion and reduce the efficiency of your business. We recommend that you redesign the site, using the fashion UI design trends that will work next year.