Unihockeyshop Reviews {Sep} Is This Authentic Or A Scam?

What is unihockeyshop.ch?

This is a fantastic shopping site. It has an impressive collection of floorball sticks. All its sticks are pretty attractive. Their various floorball equipment includes floorball sticks, shovels, grips, goalie masks, goalie sets, shoes, bags, clothing, sports glasses, hair bands, sweatbands, and much more. All its products are of excellent quality. It also deals in famous brands like Adidas, Unihoc, Salming, Zonefloorball, Asics, and others. Still, it is essential to understand Is Unihockeyshop Legit or a scam before shopping for its products.

Specifications of unihockeyshop.ch:

The URL of the website: unihockeyshop.ch

The Domain’s existence: The development date of this webpage is 20/06/2005.

The webpage will lapse on: The web portal will expire on 20/06/2023.

Service on Email: No email account details are available on its webpage.

The official address of the company: No information about the official address of the webpage is available.

Delivery information: It delivers the order within 24 hours of placing the order except for Saturday.

Free Shipping service: No information on free shipping is available.

Standard delivery service: According to Unihockeyshop Reviews , there is no detail on standard shipping.

Call facility: There is no detail on the phone number of the web portal.

Developer of the web portal: The web developer’s name is Marc.

Logos of Social Media: There are no logos of social platforms on its web portal, but after research, there is a Facebook account on this website.

Details on Return: It provides 7 days return service on all its orders.

Payment Gateways: Twint.

Positive points of unihockeyshop.ch:

It has given its founder name, which is necessary.

It takes the least amount of time to deliver the order.

Negative points of unihockeyshop.ch:

It does not have any social site logos on its webpage.

Is Unihockeyshop Legit or a scam shopping portal?

Before shopping for its products, it is important to check all the details of the shopping site and its products. The points given below will help to understand the legitimacy of the website:

The score of Trust: The trust score is bad, around 27%.

Content Copied percentage: The percentage of duplicate content is 25%.

Percentage of Discount: No detail about the discount is available on its webpage.

Email Account: The Email account given by the website is legit.

Address of the site: No information about the official address of the webpage is available.

Product Exchange: The webpage allows exchange service on its orders.

Charge on Return: The customer is liable to pay the return cost.

Alexa global rank: The website has an Alexa global rank of #6562609.

Method to cancel Order: No information about the order cancellation service is available.

Refund information: It provides a refund to customer payment mode.

Terms: It has developed separate terms and conditions pages.

Unihockeyshop Reviews:

The webpage has no customer reviews on its products in its web portal. The global ranking on Alexa on this webpage is #6562609. Their website is available on social platforms, and positive reviews are available on social platforms and online websites. Here buyers are needed to follow- Get Your Money Back From PayPal If You Get Scammed

Summing up:

The website has excellent experience in the online web portal. There are a lot of customers for its products. The Trust score of the web portal is bad. Moreover, the web portal is available on social sites, and many positive reviews are present on social media platforms and online web pages under Unihockeyshop Reviews. This seems to be a legit webpage, and customers can buy from this shopping portal. Buyers need to also follow- Victims of Credit card Fraud

