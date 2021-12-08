Upwellness Reviews {Dec} Is This Authentic Or A Scam?

In this post, we have discussed famous supplement seller UpWellness and analyzed Upwellness Reviews to determine the site’s legitimacy.

Nowadays, health supplements have become a vital part of our diet. UpWellness is a famous nutrition supplement providing company. But many companies are emerging worldwide, especially in the United States, which are offering fake health supplements which can do potential harm.

So, consumers need to assess Upwellness Reviews and the site’s legitimacy before buying supplements.

Brief of UpWellness

UpWellness is a nutrition supplement firm that sells a wide range of products that promote a nutrient-dense lifestyle. UpWellness’ mission is to restore nutrient-rich life to its clients’ livelihoods. They genuinely desire to give trust & quality to their clients by employing all-natural components and premium items.

Supplement Range:

Golden Revive +

Total Revive +

Probiotic +

Immune 11x

Mind & Mood

Rest & Recharge

UpWellness Coffee

UpWellness Mojo

Manuka Miracle

The ACV Secret

The supplement range available on the UpWellness website is quite impressive. But we should jump to any conclusion before determining whether Upwellness Scam or not.

Features of UpWellness

Let us learn about the features of the UpWellness site to get a better scenario of its authenticity.

Buy products at: https://www.upwellness.com/

E-mail address: info@upwellness.com

Address: Up Wellness LLC C/O Gulfshore Logistics 14550 62nd St N – Unit 3 Clearwater, FL 33760.

Contact details: (800) 876-2196

Owner’s details: Jake Carney is the co-founder and CEO of UpWellness.

Social media presence: The UpWellness website is linked to the UpWellness Facebook account and UpWellness YouTube account. The supplement selling company also has a LinkedIn Profile and an Instagram profile. This point is to be considered in Upwellness Reviews .

Delivery policy: No delivery policy is mentioned on the website.

Privacy Policy and Terms : Mentioned but plagiarism found.

Shipping: UpWellness provides free shipping on orders over $100.

Tracking of products: Tracking of products is also not mentioned.

Cancellation and Returns: There is no mention of cancellation or return policy, but UpWellness provides a 60 days money-back guarantee.

Refund Policy: UpWellness refund policy mentions that if customers are not satisfied with their product, then they will get a full refund excluding shipping and handling charges if reported within 609 days of delivery.

Payment mode: UpWellness accepts all major debit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, Discover and American Express. They also accept PayPal payments.

Upwellness Reviews confirms Positive Highlights

They provide natural ingredient-based supplements.

UpWellness provides a range of supplements.

The company is quite transparent.

UpWellness also provides a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Negative Highlights

The UpWellness website has not mentioned any delivery policy.

Nothing is specified about the tracking of products and cancellation of products.

UpWellness supplement prices are a bit high.

Is Upwellness Legit or Scam?

Creation of Domain : The UpWellness domain was registered on 16th November 2011.

Website Age: The domain is 10 years and 25 days old, which means the site is old enough. This point is important to consider while assessing whether Upwellness Scam or not.

Website Expiry: The site’s domain will expire on 16th November 2023.

Trustworthiness : The UpWellness site has a trust score of 86%, which is very good.

Country of origin: The company is based in the US.

Domain Blacklist Status: Not blacklisted.

Website Popularity: 192660, which is great.

Data Safety: The site is protected by HTTPS connection.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 5/100.

Threat Profile: Not Found.

Phishing Score: Not Found.

Social relations : UpWellness has over 12 thousand followers on Instagram and almost 5000 followers on Facebook. The nutrition supplement seller also have over 1.5 thousand followers on YouTube.

Customer Reviews on Upwellness

There are not many Upwellness Reviews over the internet. We found some reviews on Amazon and Facebook. There are some positive reviews on Amazon and on other sites regarding UpWellness products. Some reviews are great, while others review the products to be unworthy and don’t live up to the hype. Facebook reviews talk bad about the UpWellness product and are not recommended by the reviewers.

There are a lot of testimonials on the site, but these testimonials are picked by the company. So, you must go through the credit card scam details before going further.

Conclusion

UpWellness can be a legit website as the site has been running for over 10 years. UpWellness has many followers on its social media profiles. But since Upwellness Reviews are mixed and not much available online as per its age, we recommend you to do a proper investigation before trusting. And also advise you to check PayPal Scam details.

Was this post helpful to you? Comment if you have ever tried Upwellness supplements.