Anyone can get this job in the USA. Janitors clean the local area, disinfect various surfaces, and eliminate pollution. Most often, this profession does not require special education, and all the necessary skills can be acquired in the process of doing the job.

The salary of a janitor in the USA in 2022 is quite high. The annual salary of a janitor in different states averages about $24,000 – $26,000. A janitor’s salary in the United States depends on whether or not they have an OSHA certification, as well as work experience. Therefore, the longer the janitor occupies a similar position, the higher their salary. The average hourly salary of a janitor in the United States, depending on the length of service:

Less than one year – $10.85

1 – 4 years – $11.2

5 – 9 years – $12.1

10 – 19 years – $12.8

Over 20 years – $13.1

Also, the annual salary of a janitor depends on the work area:

Cleaning of adjacent territories – $27,000

Cleaning in educational institutions – about $29,000

Cleaning at an industrial facility that involves biohazardous materials, chemicals, heavy lifting, and overtime work – $30,500

Since the United States is a large country, the salary of janitors may depend on the state. According to financial research, the highest salaries for janitors in 2022 are in the following states:

Massachusetts – $35,600 per year

Alaska – $33,900 per year

New York – $33,400 per year

Connecticut – 32,800

Washington – 32,840

What are janitors paid for?

Without exception, every janitor in the United States has a long list of duties that must be carefully performed. Depending on the facility at which the janitor works, his/her duties include the following types of work:

Year-round cleaning of the territory of the object.

Washing walls and floors.

Taking out the trash.

Cleaning objects from dust.

In some cases, other functions are added. For example, janitors can monitor the ventilation and air conditioning system, repair plumbing, order the necessary cleaning products, and make minor repairs. For this, they receive an additional monthly bonus, which can be up to 20% of the basic salary.

How to get a janitor job in the USA

To get this job in the United States, the applicant is required to provide a certificate of secondary education. In some cases, the employer may wish to see your OSHA certification. At first, the applicant for this position works as an assistant to a more experienced employee. The latter will supervise them and teach them how to perform basic duties.

Then, the employee will be taught how to handle special equipment, such as a floor shock absorber, a snow blower, wet and dry cleaning equipment, etc. Further, the employee will independently use cleaning products for various types of surfaces, properly sort garbage for disposal, and learn how to use the alarm and other devices that are necessary for daily work.