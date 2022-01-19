USPS COVID Scam (Jan 2022) Read How To Stay Protected?

Are you aware of the current scam in your locality? The write-up shares a piece of detailed information about the USPS COVID Scam. Scroll down to learn more.

Do you know about the growing covid scam? Yes, you read that correctly. With the increasing case of a pandemic, several covid test-related scam is also rapidly increasing in the United States.

Fraudsters aim to benefit by exploiting public health crises, distributing misleading info, and causing uncertainty. This post will discuss all the facts about USPS COVID Scam to make you aware of such a scenario. So, let’s get started.

About Covid 19 Scam

Fraudsters have taken the opportunity presented by creating the new COVID-19 vaccine to mislead people and rob them of their hard-earned income and, more crucially, their capacity to protect their wellness.

The USPS COVID is a recent scam that uses the US Postal Service logo and the name of their service to try to steal from consumers. This scam is particularly dangerous because it often happens in person where a victim can’t verify the information on the spot.

What is USPS COVID Scam?

Websites with similar URLs attempt to trick customers into buying expensive tests less than 24 hours. The United States Postal Service created a website for free quick coronavirus screenings. Yes, the fraudsters have arrived.

For the fact, https://www.covidtests.gov the government’s official website for getting free quick screenings. Despite their resemblance, websites such as covidtestsgov.com are not genuine official websites and instead lead to pricey fast tests for sale.

Info About Scammers Tactics:

They will ask for your credit card data at an ATM or gas pump or when you are mailing a package and claim that you have overpaid. While analyzing USPS COVID Scam , we found that they will offer to refund you the difference, but only if you give them your credit card information.

They will ask for your credit card information when mailing a package and claim underpaid. They will then charge your credit card for the amount due.

If you ever encounter this situation, be wary and not give out any personal information or money.

How to protect yourself from this scam?

The USPS will never ask for your credit card or Social Security numbers, or other personal information​

The real USPS website address is https://www.covidtests.gov for covid.

To avoid USPS COVID Scam , never click on links in emails to access the official USPS website​

Look for the seal on any official communication from the USPS:​

Report phishing attempts to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

Final Verdict

The COVID scammers have struck again, and this time they’ve moved beyond the USPS portal to steal money from victims across the globe. Users must understand How To Avoid Online Scam and protect themselves against them. Contact your local officials immediately if you believe you have received a scam similar to the COVID email.

Is this article helpful to you? Then comment down on USPS COVID Scam.