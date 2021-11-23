Usps Operation Santa Scam (Nov) Read Reliable Details!

The article below discovers the facts for miscellaneous fraud activities under Usps Operation Santa Scam, and aware the readers from phishing functionalities.

Have you heard about this Old Christmas Tradition? To whom can you send these letters? Who will fulfill the wish for these letters? Is the USPS operation only for kids?

There was a long hold tradition back from 1912 that is being continued in the United States. In this, underprivileged kids can send their wishes to Santa, and there are chances of them being fulfilled.

But this has invited multiple scammers, too, therefore increasing the doubt on the gift. Read this article to discover Usps Operation Santa Scam, revealing the details for better clarity and addresses.

What is USPS Operation Santa?

USPS Operation Santa is a positive initiative started by Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock back in 1912. It all started when they received several letters. In response to these letters, the postmaster planned an initiative where a privileged family can be the Santa for underprivileged kids.

This all is done through a website, where both givers and letters are sent and received. But this all started at the time of no internet when there were zero chances of any scam. But for now, Usps Operation Santa Scam is the hit topic over the internet.

What are these scams related to?

Now that 99% of people have access to the internet, we read increasing scams over the platform every day. The scammers have also hit USPS Operation Santa, and they have started taking illegal advantages for gifts.

People have started enrolling to the platform with fake ids under the name of preferred kids in the greed for getting gifts, trips, and whatever is sponsored by the families. This has taken the rights from deserving ones, and strict action is also taken for the same.

Usps Operation Santa Scam:

Now that we are digging into the depth for this topic, let’s reveal the type of possible scams that have taken place or might take place over the USPS operation platform-

You might receive a link or find a social media post directing about a letter from Santa to your child, and that too for free. No child would ever deny this opportunity, of course. But, clicking on the link might be a scam. These will ask for your bank or card details in the name of security, further scamming from the provided ones.

Another possible chance under Usps Operation Santa Scam is for fake ids. People have logged in to the website under wrong names in the plea of receiving free benefits.

Official USPS Santa Scheme Website will therefore help you more with actual facts and also check How to protect yourself against scams.

Final Verdict:

In this article, we have disclosed all the positive aspects of the Santa Scam that might have taken place. We want our readers to thoroughly check out all the details for the link they are clicking to beware of the phishing ones.

