DODBUZZ
News

Uvalde Shooting Wiki {June} Read Complete Incident!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags
Latest news Uvalde Shooting Wiki

The incident of Uvalde Shooting Wiki has marked a horrific sign in the recent history of the Uvalde. Read to know more.

An eighteen year old man who shot nineteen children and two teachers in the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is in news. The shooting took place on 24th May, 2022 and it went on for a complete day. The unfortunate incidents started unfolding from the beginning when the killer shot his grandmother earlier in the day. 

The shots were heard after the school for almost five minutes and the Uvalde Shooting Wiki resulted in one of the most dreadful massacre in the Worldwide in recent times, where civilians are killed without any terrorist involvement. 

What happened on 24th May, 2022 in Uvalde?

On 24th May, 2022, the killer who goes by the name of Salvador Rolando Ramos had an argument, over a phone bill, with his grandmother. The killer then shot his grandmother in the forehead and escaped with his Ford truck. Luckily, the grandmother of the killer survived and was later on taken to a hospital by the neighbors with the help of the police. 

Then for Uvalde Shooting 2022, the killer used his Facebook account to message a girl in Germany about firing at his grandmother and the second message about shooting at an elementary school. Salvador Ramos then crushed his truck in front of an elementary school and with one of his two guns, he went inside the school. Prior to this, he also fired at some people at the funeral home but they escape uninjured. The shooting inside the school began at 11:32. After the sounds of gunshots, the school was put in lockdown at 11:43. 

The Aftermath of the Uvalde Shooting Wiki

The shooter then started killing the students inside the building only. There were students who were hiding in different classrooms but were shot down by Ramos on slightest movement. The officers started negotiating and asked Ramos to leave the premises but all in vain. The killer was absolutely in no mood to leave anyone alive. The gunman entered in classrooms and open fired at all the students. Please note all these details are taken from the mentioned sources, we have not framed anything.

The gunman shot down the children not just in one round but even attempted the second round to check if someone got missed in the first one. Like Uvalde Shooting Wiki, gruesome thing went on till additional security responses teams were called on by the cops. At around 12:15, there were various students who came out and told the police about the dead-bodies inside. After almost 1.5 hours, the officers entered with a janitor’s master key and unlocked the door. 

Ramos, on seeing officers coming, started shooting indiscriminately on them but the officers shot back and killed him instantly there only.

Conclusion

On 24 May, 2022, there was written a horrific chapter in the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The shooter had an argument with his grandmother but later on killed reportedly nineteen children and two teachers while shooting indiscriminately in Uvalde Shooting Wiki just for the purpose of killing. To know more details on School Shooting in Uvalde, Texas, click here.

Do you find it informative? We would like to hear your views in the comment section. 

Also Read : –Michelle Wiki Grace {May} Know About Her Career Here!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Apple iPhone Ios 16 Download {June} Interesting Facts!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post on Apple iPhone Ios 16 Download will guide our readers to all the information regarding Ios 16. Do you like apple devices? Do you know about Ios 16? Apple has released its new generation operating device. The newest operating system gets very famous and popular among all the people in the United States, Iran, and India. This newest version of iOS comes with the latest features with the lock screen, photos library, cloud storage, etc. This post, Apple iPhone Ios 16 Download, will make sure to guide all the necessary information related to this...
News

Airtalk Wireless IPAD {June} Is it a Benefit Program!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Airtalk Wireless IPAD has shared details of a website claiming to offer free broadband and other telecommunication services to American citizens. Is your bill related to internet data and mobile devices getting higher monthly? Each requires Internet data for various activities ranging from regular work, connectivity and entertainment. Fixed investment in the form of device cost and maintenance are also added to it. Airtalk Wireless claims to reduce the bill for some eligible citizens of the United States that can enrol in the Affordable Connectivity Program of the Federal government....
News

Jackson Odell Modern Family {June} All Details Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
To all the readers wondering about Jackson Odell Modern Family and the reason for his death, read this article to know the facts. Do you know the details of Jackson's death? Who was Jackson Odell? What was the reason behind Jackson's death?  Jackson Odell was an American actor renowned Worldwide for his outstanding roles. He has had his best roles in The Not Bummer Summer and Judy Moody. Please read this article till the end to know all the facts about Jackson Odell Modern Family, revealing the details of their statement. Details about the Modern Family...