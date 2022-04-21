Valanio Scam {April} A Complete Review On This Website!

Valanio Scam was designed to help and guide you to receive the right information about the website.

What is valanio? Valanio is an online shopping site that sells clothes for summers and winters. It is located in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Valanio sells its products all over the World. This shop sells a variety of chic and unique clothes. It ships all over the world and has great deals on some of its products to a certain amount. To know more about the website, kindly read the article on Valanio Scam below.

Is the Valanio Scam legit?

It is necessary to know if this is a safe place to shop from as in today’s time, a lot of people get fooled by scam websites. If you love to shop online, you’ve ended up at the right place. The shop has a variety of fashionable, chic, and simple collections of clothes depending on the customer’s interest. But, we advise our buyers to stay alert to the scam sellers. You should keep some factors in mind while purchasing any item from online sellers. In this section, we will discuss Valanio Reviews and some other information that will open the eyes of the buyers, and they will stay alert. We advise you to read the details mentioned ahead.

Website Registration : This website was founded eight months back, on 15th July 2021.

Buyer’s reviews : As per the research, the customers shared positive reviews on the website, which shows that Valanio might be famous for its work.

Social media handles : The website is found to be there on Instagram and Facebook.

Trust score: As per Valanio Scam , the website has a 21% of the trust score. This is an inappropriate factor. We should keep this in mind while making a final decision.

Data safety: The HTTPS serves to ensure the safety of the buyers for the Valanio.

Privacy policy: There is no information found on the website about the policies of return, refund, shipping, etc. The customers can easily rely on their policies. But keep some other factors in mind while buying from this website.

Missing information : The important details like phone number, address etc., have been found through the owner’s identity has not been mentioned.

Brief of Valanio Scam

Valanio is an online shopping site with a fashionable collection of clothes for summer and winter. This website sells its products all over the World at very reasonable prices; some of the products sold by them are :

Jackets

Cardigans

Tops

Dresses

Sweaters

Features of Valanio Scam

You can purchase their products from the following link https://www.valanio.com/

Email address : valanio@fictomail.com

Address: St.John Street, London, England.

Phone number : 447482875871

Some positive reviews were found on the website, but they seem fake as no reviews were found on the online site.

Return Policy : The shop provides a 30 days return policy, as mentioned according to Valanio Scam .

Cancellation policy : The money will be refunded to the customer within 24 hours of the cancellation.

There has been no payment option mentioned.

Positive highlights

The website provides its customers with a wide range of clothing, including different designs and collections. The website, as mentioned above, has a wide collection of fashionable and chic clothing.

As per the information they insist on giving a discount on every product.

Important information like phone number and address has been mentioned on the website.

The website sells products all over the World.

Negative highlights

The reviews found were hard to believe to be true.

The owner’s identity was not mentioned anywhere on the website.

Valanio Reviews

After judging all the details of the Valanio shop, we could find an email address, phone number, and location details. However, we have seen some reviews on the official website, but they look unreal. These reviews can misguide you as no one review site has rated this website. The website is available on social Handles like Facebook and Instagram. But, they cannot be trusted as no relevant information was collected.

This shop is ranked poorly on Alexa. Hence, we cannot trust this website. You can check the details on Credit Card Scams on this post.

Conclusion

Based on the Valanio Scam, we have found that this website was registered nine months ago. It has a poor rate of trust. Hence, we cannot trust this shop. We also advise our readers to stay away from such scam stores. Please search this link to know details on Trousers.

