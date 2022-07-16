Vashon Strawberry Festival 2022 {July} Check The Info!

Want to know about the Vashon Strawberry Festival 2022? Read ahead and get the essential details about the event.

Are you aware of the Strawberry Festival? Well, you can know about it through the information provided below. It is seen that the news regarding the Strawberry festival that will be held this year is viral in the United States.

Vashon Strawberry Festival 2022 helps in knowing that the festival is a big celebration of the Vashon Island Community. Various activities are hosted during the festival and carried out during the weekend.

What is the news about?

The news is regarding the Strawberry festival hosted by the Vashon Chamber. At the festival, there is an extraordinary Beverage Garden that includes cider, wine, and beer, which are for those who are 21+ years of age. There are areas designated at the stage where people can enjoy themselves. This event includes booking music at the festival since the year 2008.

Vashon Ferry Schedule helps to know that the Fauntleroy Ferry will be active from 12:15 am to 11 pm from Sunday to Saturday. The events will be held week long, and one can get to know about the upcoming events and activities through the information available on the internet.

Also, it is noted that there are two stations of Fauntleroy Ferry, which departs from Fauntleroy Ferry and departs from Vashon Island. The lineup this year is going to be very exciting, and people are going to love it. Moreover, those who want to enjoy dancing and singing must prepare for it.

Important points regarding Vashon Ferry Schedule:

Talking about the Schedule, the music event was held on July 15 from 4 pm to 11:30 pm, and there will be both Vashon and Seattle bands.

On July 16, the bands will be from 12 pm to 11:30 pm, and on July 17th, it will be from 11 am to 3:30 pm.

However, the Street closure will be held on July 15, 16, and 17, allowing more space for the restaurants and shops.

A car parade is going to be held too on July 17th, and the car show is from 10:30 am.

Lady C and the lowdown are famous Seattle-based bands that will grace the occasion.

Views of people on Vashon Strawberry Festival 2022:

Going through the information available on the internet regarding the Vashon Strawberry Festival, it is seen that it is a week-long festival and will be too much fun with a long list of events that will be held.

Along with this, it is noted that various popular and famous brands will be present.

The bottom line:

Thus, it is seen that the people are very excited about the events and the Strawberry festival, which has been running for 14 years. This article had provided the complete information of the event with date and time.

