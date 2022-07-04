Ventura Fireworks 2022 (July) Check Detailed News!

Are you excited about celebrating US Independence Day? Find out about the Ventura Fireworks 2022 through this article.

Are you excited about this year’s USA Independence Day? Finally, the 4th of July is here, and all the country’s citizens are set to celebrate this day with full enthusiasm and zeal.

Canada celebrated its Canada Day on 1st July, and now Americans are set to celebrate being the citizens of an incredible country like theirs. 4th July 1776 marks the United States of America’s establishment, thus commemorating the Declaration of its Independence.

So, what about Ventura Fireworks 2022? What has this county planned for this year? Let’s find out!

About Ventura County Fireworks:

Independence Day in the US, like in Canada, is commonly associated with parades, fairs, carnivals, concerts, baseball games, political speeches, family reunions and most importantly, the fireworks.

Each county holds special firework events and fairs to celebrate Independence Day, where every citizen comes together and watches the night sky light up.

Ventura County, California, USA, did not disappoint regarding fireworks. Special fairs and events were organized for its citizens. However, there were slight changes in the plan this year. Continue reading to know more.

Ventura 4TH of July Fireworks 2022:

Surprisingly, this year, Ventura’s famous Ventura Rotary Fireworks Show and Family Picnic was held on Sunday, 3rd July 2022, instead of 4th July.

We experience an incredible Fireworks show held at Ventura College each year. The Rotary Club of Ventura works hard to bring a patriotic, joyous and safe celebration for the citizens.

The event was held at 5 PM Sunday and included impressive fireworks, bounce houses, kids’ games, live music, food trucks and much more.

The tickets for the event were on sale and the last time was 8:45 PM. We hope you were able to catch the fantastic fireworks show live.

About Ventura County Fair 2022:

If you can’t catch the famous fireworks show on the 4th of July, you need not worry. Ventura county still has a lot of exciting events planned for you!

Apart from this annual Ventura Rotary Fireworks Show and Family Picnic, you can attend the Ventura County Fair, which is held in August every year.

The Fair is organized at Seaside Park, Ventura, California, US, which is why this venue is also called the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Like the fun activities and Ventura College Fireworks, this Fair is wholly filled with carnival rides, agricultural shows, food booths and night concerts.

The first County Fair was held in 1874. Unfortunately, no fair was held during World War 1, World War 2 and the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020-21. However, the Fair is set to come back in 2022 from 3-14 August.

People Celebrating 4th of July:

People have shared their way of celebrating and enjoying this federal holiday in the US. Many users took to social media to share their favourite Firework Shows for the 4th of July.

Final Words:

Ventura Fireworks 2022 is all set to light up the sky and make this Independence Day more fun for you.

Ventura County has more to offer you; you can enjoy the Ventura County annual Fair this August.

Did you enjoy the Ventura Fireworks? What have you planned for this 4th of July? Comment below!

