Veterinary Medicine Career: Veterinarians are also known as animal doctors, and they offer healthcare to animals. Veterinarians, however, have to undergo years of rigorous training before earning a license to practice on animals.

Read on to know what are the important things to consider for a basic veterinary medicine career.

Get Started in High School

If you are preparing for a career in veterinary medicine, the best time to start is early in your high school by choosing subjects that are important in veterinary medicine – Biology, Physics, Chemistry. Students can also opt for courses in social sciences and English to develop their communication and interpersonal skills. Vets need to constantly work with different people and pet owners and therefore communication is key to them.

Gaining practical experience with animals is of utmost importance. Students who want to be a vet should spend time shadowing a doctor in a clinic or work as a volunteer and care for animals. You can also join some groups or clubs that can improve on your public speaking, leadership, skills or spoken English. Admission committees are on the lookout for students who reflect initiative and dedication towards working with animals and offering them healthcare.

Pre-veterinary college coursework

Many universities do not ask for a specific undergraduate program, however students are mandated to complete some pre-vet requirements in related subjects like statistics, chemistry, biology, physics, mathematics, genetics etc. Some students also opt for other courses like public speaking, social sciences or English. You could opt for a biological science major or animal science as a prerequisite to learn more about veterinary medicine as these are the most common BA programs students need to complete.

Admission into a DVM program

Before opting for a DVM program, students need to take the GRE test and submit their grades to the admissions office. The GRE test aims to evaluate a candidate’s verbal, analytical, and quantitative skills that are needed for a career in veterinary medicine. However, some colleges do accept MCAT scores as well or conduct the Veterinary College Admission Test (VCAT). Research and learn what scores and prerequisites you need to fulfill before applying to your colleges of choice.

Complete the DVM Program

A DVM program deals with a range of subjects – veterinary neurobiology, genetics, animal anatomy, physiology, zoology, immunology, radiology, parasitology etc. A DVM program is four years long which mostly includes three years of pre-clinical instructions and training while the final year comprises of clinical training of the students. During the final years, students get the exposure to work with animals and even participate in rotations involving cardiology, dermatology, anesthesiology, dentistry, surgery etc.

After earning a DVM degree, students may be required to submit an application and pay a fee for a veterinary licensing exam like NAVLE (North American Veterinary Licensing Exam) for a final assessment along with an examination that covers state regulations and laws.

Enroll on a program today and prepare to be a future vet.