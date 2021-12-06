Vicykay Reviews {Dec 2021} Is It The Legit Business?

This article contains vicykay Reviews‘ specifications, usefulness, and authenticity information.

Are you ready with all the details on the list you are required to buy for your friend’s or cousin’s wedding? Are you excited to spend time with your friend instead of roaming up and down shopping? If yes, then this article would help you gain information about online sites in the United States and whether it is worth your investment or not. We are going to provide you with detailed information about vicykay Reviews to gain knowledge as to whether to buy from it or not.

What is Vicykay.com?

It is an online website selling cosmetic items, shoes, and various other products in the United States. A wide range of collections for consumers, from rings to shoes, makes it easier to shop from this website. It is easy to purchase from Vicykay.com as various payment options, including PayPal and other debit card options. The products on Vicykay.com include the following items.

Exclusive jewellery,

Fashionable clothes,

Sunglasses

Trendy shoes.

So, these products are available to you on Vicykay.com. We will provide information to decide Is vicykay Legit or not.

Specifications:

Website type: Online retail website.

Products: It consists of clothes, shoes, jewellery, sunglasses, and shoes.

URL: https://www.vicykay.shop/

Domain name: vicykay.shop

Domain Age: Created on 29th November 2021.

Email ID: Not available

Address: Not available

Contact number: Not available

Shipping Policy: It may take at least 10 business days to deliver the product.

Return Policy: It accepts the return, but you need to pay the shipping and handling fees.

Refund: The refund is not available once the order is packed.

Payment method: It accepts PayPal payment and also debits cards.

Certification: It possesses HTTPS certification and SSL certificates.

Reviews: Not available.

Social media presence: Not available.

Pros of vicykay.com:

As per vicykay Reviews , many options are available for you to purchase. It ranges from rings, shoes to other sunglasses, you can get everything in one place.

It has a return policy for the consumers.

It accepts payment from PayPal as well as other options.

It has HTTPS certification.

Cons of vicykay.com:

There is a return facility available, but it includes the restocking fees, shipping fees to the consumers.

There is no refund policy for the consumers if they return the product.

It is a new website, and therefore no reviews are available about the website.

It is also not present on any social media platforms.

Is vicykay Legit?

Domain age : The domain age of the website is shallow. It is not one month old, as it was created on 29th November 2021. There is a lot of room for this website to grow.

Contact details : There is no information about email id, contact number, or address. Thus, it raises suspicion about the website.

Social media : There is no social media presence to claim its legitimacy in the market.

Reviews : There are no consumer reviews available about the website. No consumers have interacted with the services of the website.

Privacy details : There is HTTPS certification for securing the consumer details from third-party invasion.

Trust score : As per vicykay Reviews , the trust score is just 1.7 out of 100. This is a poor trust score for any website to gain legitimacy.

Alexa Ranking : There is no Alexa ranking about the website.

Policies: The policies specified on its official website do not clarify all the details. It merely describes the return policy without specifying the days it will make a return. It also does not mention refund categories. There is no clarity regarding its policies.

Payment Details : According to the official portal, there is precise detail regarding PayPal payments.

So, according to our discussion, the website is suspicious.

What are vicykay Reviews?

There are no consumer reviews available about the website. As the website is too new for the consumers to present their reviews, we cannot decide its legitimacy based on its consumer reviews.

So as per our discussion, this website does not seem to be legit, and therefore, you must not invest your precious time in this portal.

Final Verdict:

There are enormous sites for online shopping, thanks to the internet. But as the sites increase, the probability of online fraud also increases. So, we hope this vicykay Reviews has provided you with some insights regarding the website.

