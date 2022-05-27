Viking Pride Jewelry Scam {May} Read Customer Reviews!

We have discussed a famous online store named Vikings pride and determined Is Viking Pride Jewelry Scam or Legit in this post.

Are you a Norse mythology enthusiast? Or do you love the Viking myths and tales? If so, then you will be interested in the Vikings Pride online store, which sells different types of Viking inspired products in the United States.

However, you must know whether Viking Pride Jewelry Scam or a legit site. Knowing the genuineness of the site before even going through its products is essential. If you don’t want to fall prey to online scams, then read this review on the Vikings Pride store to stay safe.

Legitimacy of the Vikings Pride Online store

This part of the review explains various technical aspects of the Vikings Pride shop.

Domain Establishment Date : The official url of the Vikings pride shop was established on 20th September 2018.

Trustworthiness : The Vikings store has medium trustworthiness as it has a 45% trust level & 6196104 Alexa Rank. Info on Alexa Score will be further comprehended in Viking pride jewelry Reviews .

Website Age: The age of the online platform is 3 years, 8 months and 7 days.

Website Expiry: The date of expiration of the platform is 20th September 2022.

Country of origin: The website is based in Kenya, as per the address info on the site.

Data Safety: Safe and secured by valid SSL encryption.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 4/100.

Threat Profile: N/A.

Phishing Score: N/A.

Malware Score: N/A.

Spam Score: N/A.

Social relations : Social media interaction of the Vikings Pride online platform is quite positive. It has three profiles, out of which they are most active on Instagram, where they have over 31k followers.

Brief Check on Is Viking Pride Jewelry Scam or Legit

Vikings Pride is a famous online store for all Norse mythology and Viking fans. The online store has a large variety of Viking inspired jewelry and accessories. Also, they have a g Celtic collection.

Viking Jewelry

Viking Rings

Bracelets And Arm Rings

Beard Jewelry

Viking Beard Beads

Viking Necklaces

Thor’s Hammer Necklaces

Wolf Necklaces

Wolf Bracelets

Celtic Knot Necklaces

Irish Necklaces

Celtic Necklaces

Drinking Mugs

Drinking Horns

Watches

Phone Cases

The next part of this review is site features which will help in assessing Is Viking Pride Jewelry Scam or legit. After discussing site features, we need to examine other important aspects such as site advantages & site disadvantages and customer or client reviews. First, let’s discuss the features.

Features of Vikings Pride

Buy products at : https://vikingspride.com/

E-mail address: support@vikingspride.com

Address: Mayweather Drive, House Number 3, Ruaka Road, Nairobi, Kenya.

Owner’s details: No mentions.

Privacy Policy: Available.

Terms of Service: Present.

Social Media Links: Vikings Pride is quite popular among Viking fans, so it has a huge fan following on Instagram and a medium engagement level on Facebook. Their Pinterest profile also has a high follower base of 13.2k. We must consider social info while calculating Is Viking Pride Jewelry Scam or legit.

Delivery Policy: The delivery charge for each order is shown at checkout.

Shipping: In the US, it has a shipping period of 5-10 days for standard shipping and 2-3 days for express shipping. For international orders, it takes 3-5 weeks for first class shipping & 10-15 days for priority shipping.

Tracking: Tracking link sent by email.

Cancellation: N/A.

Return Time: 30 days.

Refund: Initiated after inspection.

Payment mode: Not specified.

Positive Highlight

Ships worldwide.

Return time 30 days.

Negative Highlight

Standard shipping charge not given.

Cancellation terms & payment methods are also not specified.

Customer Reviews on Vikings Pride

There are only some online Viking pride jewelry Reviews. Also, on a customer review site, there are Vikings Pride Reviews. Maximum reviews are positive, with five-star ratings from customers who have reviewed their products.

The site also has a medium Alexa Rating. Additionally, it has some social reviews on Instagram. However, you should always be careful of Credit Card Scams.

Final Verdict

The Vikings Pride website seems to be an authentic e-commerce platform. It has medium trustworthiness, low threat profile, many reviews and high social media engagement. But still, we suggest reading product reviews before buying stuff. We also encourage the study of PayPal Frauds as no payment method is stated.

Was this article on Is Viking Pride Jewelry Scam or Legit informative? If so, comment on your favorite Viking jewelry you want to buy from the store.