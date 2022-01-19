Vindalexw Scam (January 2022) What People Are Saying?

The post talks about Vindalexw Scam and elaborates on other details to analyze the website’s legitimacy.

The internet has grown to be a great platform for almost everything. You can purchase and sell products as well as even earn money. Considering the same many websites have come up on the internet claiming to provide you with a platform for earning instant money.

What is the scam all about? Well, the very term of money itself is enough to lure you into trusting them and, in the bargain, getting duped. One such scam called the Vindalexw Scam is trending across Bulgaria and United Kingdom.

Is the website legit or fake? Read below.

What is The Vindalexw Website?

The Vindalexw website claims to offer users the chance to make around $500 in a day. As per the website, you can earn by surveying, inviting friends and testing free apps and games. Herein, you get a chance to earn $10 for every user. However, doesn’t that seem to be too true to be true?

Hence, we conduct in-depth research and provide you with complete clarity of the website in the coming section, highlighting what Vindalexw Scam is.

How Does The Website Work?

On performing in-depth research, we came across how the website works. Below listed are the steps on its working, which are as follows:

The website rewards users a $25 bonus as a post-sign-up amount on completing the first step.

Later on, sharing the invite link with others, you get $2 per click and an additional $10 for signup.

Herein you can withdraw the money at any time through Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, Bitcoin or more.

Is Vindalexw Scam or Legit?

Every website must qualify the legitimacy parameters. Thus, we have enlisted a few points to prove its authenticity which are:

Trust Score – The website has a low trust score of 20%

Domain Age – The domain of the website was created on 07 January 2022, which is very recent

The domain expires on 07 January 2023

Customer Reviews – The website has a 2.8 rating and customer reviews listed on the internet.

Interface – The Interface is being shared by the other suspicious sites.

What Do Customers Have To Say?

Vindalexw has negative customer reviews wherein the users have claimed it to be a fake website. Although there are reviews on the website, it is difficult to claim its authenticity. Hence, Is Vindalexw Scam then? Yes, it is a scam and requires more research to prove its authenticity.

Final Conclusion

As the website’s domain is recently created, it is quite difficult to understand so many customer reviews on the website. Besides, we recommend users research individual end before they head on to make decision or add any personal details on the website.

Based on all the parameters and criteria we gathered, we can say that the website is a scam and doesn’t appear legit. We hope this article provides enough details to prove the Vindalexw Scam website.

