Vivo Y20; A Successful Lower Mid-Range Smartphone:

The target Vivo intended with its latest addition to Y-series is “youth,” more like studious youth. And to turn the intentions into fruitful results, Vivo powered this low-cost smartphone, that is Vivo Y20, with the successor of Snapdragon 450, the “Snapdragon 460 chipset” processor.

The price tag of this smartphone is not the only highlight regarding Y20, but its premium design also speaks volumes. Though it is an all-plastic design, it has a beautiful sparkling glass finish making the handset simply out of the ordinary.

In this article, we will disclose all the reasons that made Vivo Y20 a success, along with enlightening its flaws.

Reasons To Buy Vivo Y20:

The Vivo y20 price in Pakistan is “26,000” PKR. Since the competition is getting tougher by the day, each brand must launch something new and unique with modified features and specs at a competitively budget-friendly price to stay ahead of the competitors in the market.

Vivo has launched Y20 with the following estimable features and specs.

Reflecting Rear Glass Finish:

Besides the attractive design Y20 offers, a smooth curve at the edges of the design has a smooth curve and considerable slimness that enhances the hand feel.

The most beautiful thing about its design is the sparkling glass finish on the rear. In addition, it is limitingly resistant to swiping, typing, and even scratches from the keys if both are kept in the same pocket. Hence consumers can expect minimal scratches from time to time.

HD Display:

At this price, Vivo has offered a decent screening experience with a full HD display resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The video streaming experience is okay, too, but you can experience light shadows during daylight, which may disturb your streaming or regular usage.

Good Job At Battery And Sensors:

Y20 has a solid 5000mAh battery and a 10W, not-fast-charging supportive charger. This smartphone is ideal for general daily usage and active working days, which explains why it was invented for the educated youth.

Further, its battery life is capable of lasting up to a day of active use, for example, streaming educational content, research, note-taking, etc. the average rate at which its battery drains is impressive.

However, the 10W charger is a major headache. The not-supporting fast charging charger takes up to three hours to charge from 0% to back to 100%, which could be more impressive.

Vivo Y20 with a built-in side fingerprint sensor is enough to impress users from the first time they would hold the handset. Moreover, the side sensors add to the convenience of unlocking the handset with lightning-speed performance, granting users complete freedom to capture any beautiful moments on the go!

Captivating Image Quality:

It has a 13MP main rear camera with two 2MP, one for back rear portrait shoots and the other for macro shoots, backup cameras. Unfortunately, Vivo Y20 does not have an ultra-wide camera installed. Its macro camera gives a gorgeously clear image that resembles a combination of rear and portrait camera shots.

Additionally, its 8MP selfie camera gives quite clear and natural-looking smooth selfies. Records 1080p quality videos at 30fps.

Processor Is A No-For-Gaming:

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset processor in Y20 does not support heavy games. Although, users will never notice any signs of phone overheating during active daily usage. But the processor is simply insufficient for any moderate to heavy games.

Final Verdict:

Being one of the mainstream affordable smartphones. It has an insufficient processor for gaming but sufficient for active regular usage with adequate internal storage memory and an attractive design. However, there may be a few flaws here and there.

But the camera quality of the Vivo Y20 makes up for all those flaws making the consumers’ money worth it. Whether the photos are clicked indoors, outdoors, or in broad daylight, you will get the same undisturbed and stunning images. And for more information related to this amazing light on a budget smartphone, don’t forget to visit Pricehut.pk.