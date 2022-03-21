Vrudam Fab Reviews {March} Is This Authentic Or A Scam?

This research will guide the customers on Vrudam Fab Reviews, domain life expectancy, and other important details regarding the website.

Are you looking for an online shop to shop for your kids? If you are one of those parents searching for a kid’s shop, Vrudam Fab shop in India is a good website. But, before buying anything from this store, you need to check Vrudam Fab Reviews. It would help the buyers to check the necessary details like legitimacy.

So, please refer to this post before buying any items from the shop.

Brief of Vrudam Fab

Vrudam Fab Shop is an Indian-origin website that deals in kid’s products. But not only this, but they have fruits also. We all know that summers have reached many parts of the country, especially the southern part. So, they have the most loved variety of mangoes. The list of items is shared below:

Alphonso ( mango)

Kesar mango

Banganapalli and chaunsa Mango

Kids dress like t-shirts, dungaree sets, etc.

Cycle

Toys

But before making any purchase, you must know Is Vrudam Fab Legit? You might get obsessed with the collection of the product, but a legitimate investigation should be done before buying any item from this shop. Although they have a good range of kids’ clothing from infants to toddlers to young babies, you must know about the legitimacy of the shop. So, to help our viewers and shoppers, we have shared the legitimacy, features, pros and cons, and other valuable information on Vrudam Fab in this post.

Features of Vrudam Fab

Purchase kids’ wear from https://vrudamfab.in/.

Email address: vrudamfab@gmail.com

Contact number: 1800-236-236

Vrudam’s Location: 125, chalthan, Niyati Shopping center

There are no Vrudam Fab Reviews present in the collection of the store. Simultaneously, no reviews are present on online review sites.

Return Policy: The return complaint can be made within ten days. And for overseas orders, you can claim a return within twenty days.

You need to submit your original invoice to claim a return or exchange.

Shipping policy: It takes five working days to deliver the product within the boundaries.

PayPal, Visa, Stripe, Mastercard are the ways to check out and make payment.

Positive Highlights

The location, contact number, and email address are shared.

Free Delivery in India .

Negative Highlights

The ratings are missing.

Social accounts are unavailable.

Is Vrudam Fab Legit?

Vrudam Fab shop has a unique collection of kids’ wear and fruits. But, it is not enough to make a purchase. There is other information that plays a vital role. It could be legitimacy. The buyers must know about it.

Domain life: March 8, 2022, is the domain registration of Vrudam Fab shop. This site could not be trusted as it has a short life Registration date.

Registrar: Vrudam Fab is registered under GoDaddy.com, LLC.

Trust Score: The Vrudam Fab shop got an average trust rate of fifty percent. But, it is not trustworthy. Thus, more research should be done.

Buyer’s Feedback : There are no Vrudam Fab Reviews present in the store’s collection. Simultaneously, the online rating sites have not shared any reviews on it.

Social Media Account : The shop does not have any accounts on social media. It is not a popular website on social media.

Data Safety : The HTTPS is detected to enable the safe data transfer that is collected from the buyers.

Missing information : All the essential details like email, location, and phone number are available. But, the owner’s name and other details are missing.

Privacy Policy : Policies like return, privacy, exchange, shipping are available in the layout.

Vrudam Fab Reviews

Vrudam Fav shop has provided information like address, phone number, and email in their layout. The most important factor missing from this website is reviews. The collection does not have any reviews by the buyers. Moreover, no reviews have been shared on online sites. The shop does not have any social media accounts. It makes it the least popular website following, with an unacceptable rank on Alexa.

Final Summary

Summing up this post on Vrudam Fab Reviews, Vrudam Shop got an average trust rate but a poor life expectancy of twelve days. Thus, we do not recommend the buyers shop from this site and make payment as it could be a scam. Please refer to the link below for more information on Alphonso (Mango).

