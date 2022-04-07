Vulosa Scam {April 2022} Check Detailed Reviews Here!

Vulosa Scam has reviewed a portal selling jewelry items and stated its finding in this post for online shoppers.

If you plan to buy an ornament for your loved ones and are searching the internet for them, Vulosa com may be an option? It has attracted customers from the Philippines and United States in a few weeks of its operation on its platform.

Vulosa sells necklaces, bracelets, and rings, having its trademark for both men and women customers. The less age of the website requires a legitimacy test on this portal to protect the shoppers’ interest.

Vulosa Scam is an effort to discuss all the legit facts about this ornament selling portal.

Analyzing Legit Parameters of Vulosa Com:

This section of the review has all the legit parameters for Vulosa and will help customers make their purchasing decision on it. The rising cases of scams in the e-commerce sector have increased the relevance of this section as an informative tool.

The Alexa web portal has ranked this site at 3706195; it indicates little traffic on the website.

Vulosa is four weeks old domain (8 th March 2022)

The expiry date for this domain is 8 th March 2023.

According to Vulosa Reviews , the trust score for this e-commerce portal is 2%, a low legit rating for any store.

Some of the separate policy pages like about us, shipping, and payment methods are missing from this site.

The website’s content is of standard quality, but the chances are that it may be copied from other jewelry niche portals.

The product detail page of the company website has customer reviews for some of the products sold.

No social media site has been found linked to this portal, and we are also unable to find any social media account for Vulosa.

Vulosa Scam trust index for this portal is 48.7%, an average index for a legit website.

The physical address for this store is missing from its web portal.

The owner’s details are not mentioned on any Vulosa web page.

The company offers no discount.

What is Vulosa com Portal?

Vulosa is an online store selling jewelry products of stainless steel and other metal on its platform. This store has succeeded in attracting customers from the Philippines and United States within a few weeks of its launch.

In recent times e-commerce stores in the jewelry niche have done quite well, and Vulosa is an attempt to cash on it. Vulosa Scam team found no discount offer campaign active in the store at present. Most of the items are priced between $100 and $200.

Products like rings, necklaces, and bracelets made of different materials in varying colors are sold on this website. For further investing in this portal, let’s discuss its specifications, pros, and cons.

Specifications:

Web portal name – vulosa.com

Address of the Web portal – https://www.vulosa.com

Product on sale – jewelry items

Mail address- support@vulosa.com

Shipping policy – 7 to 10 business days for delivery.

Refund time – 24 hours from ordering the product.

Physical address – Not given

Contact number – Not mentioned

Payment method – Not mentioned

Newsletter – Available

Vulosa Scam Pros for this Ornament Selling Website:

7 to 10 days of delivery time will allow the product to reach its destination quickly.

Newsletter and mail address is available as a medium of communication.

Customers looking for jewelry niche products will find this website helpful.

The product is guaranteed for life with free repair service.

The material and other information are mentioned for shopper convenience.

Cons for Vulosa com Portal:

The website’s age is less, which may create doubt in the customers’ minds.

It has a low trust score, an indication of a dubious website.

Contact details and physical addresses are missing.

No payment option is mentioned.

What are Vulosa Reviews for this Platform?

Our research team could not find any customer reviews for items sold on the Vulosa store at a trusted review website. The store has around 200 unique visitors daily on its platform within a few weeks of its launch, but customer feedback is missing.

The product detail page of the website has reviews of products sold on the Vulosa portal, but the chances of it being fabricated can’t be denied. Website claims to sell 10,000 plus products till now, but no independent review is available. Further, to get details on ways to check PayPal fraud, click here.

Conclusion:

After looking at all theparameters of this website Vulosa Scam warns people to remain cautious while dealing with it. Most of the findings are not in favor of this store, and the lack of customer feedback on independent review sites, make it difficult to positively comment on it.

Customers having a shopping experience on Vulosa com can share it in the comment section. Moreover, for getting information on Credit card scams, read here.