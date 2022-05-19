Are you thinking of purchasing a W10 flosser and F1 electric toothbrush from Oclean.com? If so, then keep reading this entire article.

Numerous products are available today, making it difficult for purchasers to select a specific product. So, we’re here to provide an honest assessment of these electric brushes and water flossers for our readers. This post will cover the product specifications, advantages and much more stuff. So scroll down to the bottom to learn W10 Flosser and F1 Reviews.

What is Oclean F1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush?

Oclean F1 seems to be the most affordable and efficient toothbrush on the market, featuring a body composed of high-quality plastic that is water-resistant (IPX7). A strong engine with up to 36,000rpm is placed within the brush.

Also, it is a 3D toothbrush with wear-resistant threads that will easily clean all of the oral areas. An on/off switch and a controlled state switch are located on the frame. The brush head has soft bristles which feel great on your teeth and gums while also being gentle enough not to damage them or irritate sensitive gums. Keep reading to learn about W10 Flosser and F1 Reviews.

Specifications of Oclean F1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush:

Brand: Oclean

Model Number: F1

Fabric: ABS

Price: $29.99

Revolutions per minute: upwards of 36000

IP Classification: IPX7

Voltage Applied (V): 5V

Input Power: 1A

Operating Current: 400 mA for normal files, 500 mA for powerful files

Battery Data: 800mAh

Power Time: 2H

Package: 1 * Oclean F1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush and 8 * Oclean Brush Head Refills

Suggested Price of Oclean F1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Original Price: $34.99

Code： CAREF1

Price in hand: $29.99

Pros of Oclean F1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush:

The size of the Oclean F1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush is small, but not too small.

There are three modes: clean, gum care and sensitive. You can use them according to your oral condition.

The charging time is 2 hours, and it can last up to 30 days if you charge it every two weeks.

While analyzing W10 Flosser and F1 Reviews , we found that the brush head has soft bristles that gently massage your gums while cleaning your teeth. It cleans all the areas in your mouth without causing any discomfort or pain.

What is Oclean W10 Water Flosser?

The Oclean W10 is a water flosser which uses water pressure to cleanse between your teeth. It’s similar to traditional string flossing, but with one key difference – it’s faster and more convenient than string flossing. With the Oclean W10, you can clean your teeth quickly and easily every day without worrying about getting your fingers dirty! Explore more about the W10 Flosser and F1 Reviews.

People can handle the pressurized water, but they can shred off the biofilm that adheres to plaque germs in the teeth. Conventional teeth toothbrushing has constraints: the brush can only cleanse what it can touch and will not eliminate germs and waste further than the extent of the bristles, whilst flossing can only wash the route that the thread travels and cannot wash cavities.

Specifications of Oclean W10 Water Flosser:

Water Bottle size: 200 ml.

Power Supplied: 5V/1A.

Dimensions: 72 x 55 x 267 mm.

Mass: 278 grams

Battery: 1400mAh Lithium-ion.

Powering: USB-C

Price: $54.99

Package: 1*Oclean W10 Water Flosser and 4* high-performance nozzles

Suggested Price of Oclean W10 Water Flosser

Original Price: $59.99

Code: OCW10

Price in hand: $54.99

Let’s learn more about W10 Flosser and F1 Reviews.

Pros of Oclean W10 Water Flosser:

The Oclean W10 Water Flosser is a portable water flosser that is easy to use and transport.

The water pressure from this flosser is gentle on your gums and teeth while still being very effective at removing plaque between teeth and debris in hard-to-reach areas of your mouth.

One of the biggest benefits of using an electric water flosser like the Oclean W10 saves time compared to traditional string flossing because there’s no need to wind up or unwind any strings!

There are no chemicals involved in the process.

W10 Flosser and F1 Reviews

On the internet, there are mixed and unbiased reviews concerning this item. According to reviews on Amazon and other outlets, customers loved its design, durability, and closeness to genuine goods.

The customer reviews have been positive, with a high customer satisfaction rate. As a result, it is trustworthy.

Conclusion

Many customers have well received this toothbrush and flosser. After considering the brand specifics and available reviews, you can purchase this item. Oclean.com is a reputable site in the market, and you can give it a try.

Is this article helpful to you? Then comment down your views below W10 Flosser and F1 Reviews.