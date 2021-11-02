Walmartlifeclub Com Reviews (Nov 2021) Is This Scam?

The guide shares the helpful Walmartlifeclub com Reviews to help online shoppers to make the right decision.

As the festive season approaches, people start shopping, and due to the global pandemic, people are shopping online. Are you amongst those people who love online shopping? Do you want to buy products at affordable rates? Then, you must look at the legitimacy details of the newly launched ecommerce website Walmartlifeclub.com.

Walmartlifeclub.com is the newly created ecommerce website selling a variety of products, including fitness equipment, tools, household products, kitchen appliances, and more. The store is registered in the United States.

But, customers hesitate to buy and shop at the store without reading the online Walmartlifeclub com Reviews from customers.

What is Walmartlifeclub.com?

Walmartlifeclub.com is the newly launched ecommerce portal that only shares the name of the popular hypermarket chain, Walmart, and has nothing to do with this famous supermarket brand. So, please don’t get confused after reading the name of the ecommerce website.

The website claims to sell various products, ranging from kitchen appliances, copiers, fax machines, baby products, and fitness and exercise equipment. The website claims to offer hard-to-believe rates for all the products which are difficult to find elsewhere.

The website has a simple design with easy navigation of the products. But, before shopping in the store, many consumers in the United States want to know Is Walmartlifeclub com Legit.

Key Features of This Online Site

Website URL – https://www.walmartlifeclub.com/

Products – Kitchen Appliances, Fitness and Exercise Equipment, Baby Products, Fax Machine, and more

Payment Mode – PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, Discover and Amex Card Payment

Email ID – support@walmartlifeclub.com

Physical Address – 10561 E Meseto Ave Mesa LA US 85209

Domain Age – Nine Days as the domain was registered on 23rd October 2021

Shipping Details – The online orders are generally processed and shipped within 1-3 business days. The standard shipping takes 7-12 business days, and express orders are delivered in 3-5 working days, considering the Walmartlifeclub com Reviews .

Return & Refund – The return policy of the website lasts for 30 days. A refund is initiated, and email confirmation is sent after proper inspection.

Owner Details – Not Available

Social Links – Social Logos are there but inactive.

Pros of Walmartlifeclub com

There are a variety of products sold on the website

Free shipping policy for all orders

Easy return and refund policy that lasts for 30 days

Shop at your convenience

Great offers and deals on all products

Cons of Walmartlifeclub com

Social logos are not active

Owner details not found

No reviews available on the website

Is Walmartlifeclub com Legit or a New Scam?

Customers often check the site’s legitimacy before shopping as it helps them stay protected and avoid unnecessary online scams that are widespread these days. So, in regards to Walmartlifeclub.com, there are worth mentioning points that can help you justify whether it is worthy to shop or not.

The website is very young as it is only nine days old, and the domain was registered on 23rd Oct 2021 and is verified till 23 rd Oct 2022.

Since the website is young, it lacks attracting the attention of worldwide customers, and hence the website’s trust score is only 2% that calls for further research and analysis.

The trust rank of the website is 3.4/100.

There are no Walmartlifeclub com Reviews found over the internet, and the website lacks a separate customer review section.

The address of the store seems to be of some residential property and not belonging to any business. So, it seems to be a fake address.

The social media logos on the website are inactive and not functional.

According to all these points, we can’t consider it a legit portal for shopping.

Customer Reviews – What Customers Have to Say?

As mentioned, Walmartlifeclub.com is a very young domain that was created last month, and it lacks grabbing the attention of worldwide consumers. So, you won’t find or see any comments, feedback, or Walmartlifeclub com Reviews online.

Without reading the customer reviews and accessing unbiased comments, it is risky to shop at the store. Many scams are going on, and it is necessary to stay protected and safe. You must learn the tips on how to recognize and report PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

Hopefully, it is clear whether Walmartlifeclub.com is a scam or a legit portal for shopping. Customers must not get confused with the name Walmartlifeclub.com, as it has nothing to do with the famous hypermarket, Walmart.

Since there are no Walmartlifeclub com Reviews found, the legitimacy of the portal is questionable and proper analysis and research are needed before shopping at the store. Besides, don’t forget to equip yourself with tips on recognizing and reporting the Credit Card Scams, which are widespread these days.

Have you ever ordered any product from Walmartlifeclub.com? Then, be first to share unbiased views and feedback in the comments section.