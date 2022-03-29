Wanberg.com Scam {March 2022} Read Honest Reviews Here!

Wanberg.com Scam has investigated an online store selling outdoor items and presented its findings to online retail customers.

If you are planning to buy games and physical activity-related products online, this website review may assist you in many ways. It has come to our notice that some scammers are trying to sell the same games and physical activity-related products with different domain names.

Wanberg portal sells sports-related items at a cheaper price to people in the United States. It claims to sell quality products with various discount offers on occasion like black five carnival. Wanberg.com Scam is an attempt to ascertain the authenticity of this store for online retail customers.

Analyzing Legitimacy of Wanberg Com:

The rising fraud cases in the e-commerce industry have made this section important as it contains all the legit facts related to the portal. Our investigating team has collected all the relevant facts about Wanberg and placed them below for shoppers.

This section will assist customers in making their online purchasing decision from this sports selling store.

Web portal age – The portal was created eight months ago (24 / 7/21).

Rank on Alexa – According to Wanberg.com Reviews findings, this site has been ranked zero on the Alexa web portal, which indicates no traffic on this platform.

Domain end date – This portal will last on 24 / 7/ 2022.

Trust score – This website has a trust score of 1 percent point, a bad score for any legit site.

Social media availability – We found no social media account connected to this portal, and it has negligible presence on sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Owner’s detail – No information about the owner could be seen on the Wanberg web page.

Plagiarism – The image and content of this site are similar to other suspicious portals and lack originality.

Trust index – According to Wanberg.com Scam team finding the trust index for this domain is 47.3 percentage points, a moderate rating for a legit website.

Customer reviews – We cannot find any customer feedback for products sold on Wanberg.

Physical address – The company address on the contact us page could not be verified.

What is Wanberg Com Portal?

Wanberg is an online retail portal selling sports and outdoor products at affordable prices. The shopper can get benefits like free delivery and discounted prices on occasions like the black five carnivals.

This platform has a collection of products that will fulfil the needs of sports lovers and people interested in outdoor activities. According to the Wanberg.com Scam team, the following products are sold on it.

Tricycle

Trunk bags

Magnetic wooden block set

Post hole digger

Digital multitrack recorder

There are a number of outdoor products like this available on Wanberg, but for consumer safety, it’s important to check its legitimacy.

Features:

Portal name – wanbergs.com

Address of Web portal – https://www.wanbergs.com

Products on sale – cycle, bags etc

Physical address – 4251 Pea Ridge Road, North Carolina, 28655, United States.

Email address – support@wanderbergs.com

Shipping policy – 4 to 7 days for standard shipment.

Payment options – Credit and Debit cards

Return policy – the return period for this site to be 30 days from delivery.

Subscriber mail – Given

Contact number – Not Available

Pros and Cons to find Wanberg.com Scam or Legit:

Pros:

Shipment will take only 4-7 days to reach customers.

Email and subscriber mail are given for communication.

Free delivery service is available on this website.

Customers have diverse payment options on this site.

Cons :

The low trust score indicates that this site may be dubious.

It has a low Alexa Ranking.

Customer reviews are missing for this site.

Contact number are missing for Wanberg com

We are not able to verify its physical address.

It has no social media account to get customer’s feedback.

The owner’s details are not available.

What are Wanberg.com Reviews?

Though this is more than six-month-old website, we are not able to find customer reviews for products offered on this domain. Most website review sites have raised doubts about its legitimacy and warned customers dealing with it.

We could not find any customer feedback for this portal on well-knownreview sites.This website has made no effort to get customer feedback on its product detail page. After more than eight months of operation, this portal is still unpopular among online shoppers.

People can read this post to get details on PayPal related Scams.

Conclusion:

The Wanberg.com Scam team found that this website is still not popular among customers after more than six months of its operation. We advise customers to remain away from this site as most facts are against it.

If people want to give their thoughts on this site, they are free to write it in the comment section. To save themselves from Credit card scam sites, people can read this post.