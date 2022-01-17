Watch Australian Open 2022 Where To (Jan) Details Here

The write-up below on Watch Australian Open 2022 Where To contains complete information about Australian Matches and players. So scroll down to know more.

Do you love watching Tennis? Australia will indeed air some tennis matches at the Australian Open 2022 nationally on the Sony SIX, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 4 TV networks. On Sony TEN 3 TV networks, it will also be shown in Hindi. In addition, SonyLIV would broadcast live coverage of something like the Australian Open.

Individuals Worldwide can enjoy a live broadcast of matches trending over different channels. Additionally, Watch Australian Open 2022 Where To takes over a large coverage upon matches which has, in turn, promoted huge access among masses.

A brief on Australian Open Match

The grand Australian tournaments will surely occur at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne in Australia. Additionally, the grand event of the match would start at 5:30 AM IST. The channel will show a live broadcast of only tennis matches in our nation. Sony Ten 2, Sony Six, Sony Ten 3, Zee Live, etc., will be telecasting the match. Moreover, the match would show the live streaming over Sony LIV. Watch Australian Open 2022 Where Tohas given a lot of available mediums to people all over the world. From today onwards, it will go on till Sunday, the 30th of January.

Australia’s 1st Grand Slam tournament of the week will take place from the 17th of January to 30, 2022. Rafael Nadal headlines the men’s side of the tournament at Melbourne Park, while Ashleigh Barty headlines the women’s teams. Furthermore, Novak Djokovic’s vaccine status cancellation was indeed a great turnover point of argument in this event. For this reason, he will not be able to defend his title this year.

Watch Australian Open 2022 Where To Take Place and For How Many Days?

The 110th edition of the Australian Open will commence on the 17th of January in Melbourne. Some of the most essential and interesting Australian matches would be held on:

Thursday, the 20th of January- Men’s and Women Second Round

Friday, the 21st of January- Men’s and Women Third Round

Sunday, the 23rd of January- Men’s and Women Fourth Round

Thursday, the 27th of January- Women Singles Semi-Finals

Friday, the 28th of January- Men’s Singles Semi-Finals

Saturday, the 29th of January- Women’s Double Finals

The upcoming series of matches would be thrilling. Hence get more information from the news on Watch Australian Open 2022 Where To and it is advised for viewers not to miss a single chance or lose a better opportunity to watch the match and

Conclusion

Well, while researching on the Australian Open Tournament, we are glad to inform Rafael Nadal’s grand victory over Marcos Giron on 17th January. Tennis lovers feel that this time Rafel Nadal can snatch the title of Men’s Single due to the absence of Roger Federer. Also, read more about Australian open tennis tournament.

