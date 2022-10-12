3 Yummy Cannabis Desserts to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Thinking of ways to include cannabis in your after-dinner treat? Weed-infused desserts won’t just satisfy your sweet craving but will also lift your mood to end any occasion off on a high note.

The versatility of cannabis makes it easy to add to anything edible with the correct preparation methods. If you enjoy cooking and consuming marijuana, why not add it to your favorite desserts?

Whether you’re an avid weed consumer or not, cultivating your plants gives you an endless supply of your main ingredient. Grow sativa and indica marijuana seeds to have the best of both worlds in your pantry.

Before we get to the tastiest dessert recipes, is your weed decarboxylated? It’s crucial to decarb your cannabis before infusing it into any edible. Simply put, decarbing requires “pre-cooking” your cannabis to activate all of the lovely cannabidiols locked inside. This heating process converts THCA and CBDA (non-effective compounds) into THC and CBD.

Eating Weed the Right Way

There are various ways to enjoy your weed, with edibles becoming a favorite among many consumers. Being educated about how eating marijuana affects you differently from smoking is vital. You may only begin to feel the effects 30 minutes to two hours after ingesting edibles.

A serving suggestion for all below confectionaries is to start with small portions and gradually monitor yourself after the first bite. Indulging in cannabis edibles as an after-dinner treat slows down THC absorption due to the food already in your system.

Any marijuana edible needs a key ingredient, which is your cannabutter and cannaoils.

Let’s get to those cannabis dessert recipes.

1. Weed Brownies

Cannabis-infused brownies are the classic go-to edible. Turn it into a tasty, well-presented dessert by topping it off with some cream. For a laid-back dinner party with friends, use a CBD-rich strain to relieve social anxiety.

Ingredients:

4 oz. (1 stick) unsalted baking butter

4 tablespoons cannabutter

12 oz. coarsely chopped semi-sweet or sweet milk chocolate

1 cup packed brown sugar

¾ cup granulated white sugar

1 teaspoon fine salt

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¾ cup all-purpose flour

Preparation:

Preheat your oven to 350℉.

Grease your baking pan, or line it with parchment paper.

Place a medium-sized saucepan over low heat and add in the butters.

Add the chocolate to the melted butter while stirring.

Mix in the brown, granulated sugar, and salt until well combined before removing from the heat.

Set this batter aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk the eggs until a foamy texture forms before adding the vanilla and chocolate mix.

Whisk the mixture well.

Gradually add in the flour and stir until the batter is entirely brown.

Pour the batter into your prepared pan and place it in the oven to bake for 20–25 minutes.

After removing from the oven, allow cooling before slicing, serving, and indulging.

2. Baked Cheesecake

A list of weed desserts isn’t complete without a cheesecake one. Adding a bit of cannabis to an all-time favorite just got tastier.

Crust ingredients:

1 ½ cups crumbled graham crackers

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 ½ teaspoons cannabutter

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Filling ingredients:

32 oz. room temperature full-fat cream cheese

1 ⅛ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

4 eggs

1 egg yolk

½ cup heavy cream

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Preparing the crust:

Preheat your oven to 350℉.

Cover a 9-inch springform baking tin with parchment paper or foil.

Melt the butters before mixing in the crumbled graham crackers and sugar.

Evenly spread the mix into the pand base and bake for 8–9 minutes.

Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

Preparing the filling:

Preheat your oven to 425℉.

Beat the cream cheese using an electric beater until it’s smooth.

Add in the sugar.

Blend in the cornstarch and beat well.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating between each.

Add the cream, vanilla extract, and lemon zest.

Mix thoroughly to combine all the ingredients, and then pour it over the prepared crust.

Bake in the oven for 10 minutes before lowering the temperature to 225℉.

Bake for a further 60 minutes at this temperature until the sides are well set and the center of the cheesecake has a wobbly consistency.

Turn the oven off and leave the cake inside for another 60 minutes.

After this hour you can remove the cheesecake from the oven and leave it to cool down.

Once cool, refrigerate for 12 hours before serving and enjoying.

3. Cannabis Chocolate Pudding Cake

For this cannabis recipe for desserts, you can choose between cannabutter or cannaoil as your weed infusion.

If you choose to use cannabutter, blend:

2 tablespoons soft cannabutter

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons soft unsalted butter

⅓ cup vegetable oil

If you’re going with the cannaoil, blend:

2 tablespoons cannaoil

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon of vegetable oil

¾ cup soft unsalted butter

Other ingredients:

1 ½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup instant chocolate pudding

4 eggs at room temperature

1 ¼ cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoons cornstarch

4 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

Ingredients for the sugar glaze:

1 ½ cup confectioners sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons milk or water

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

Preparation for the cake:

Preheat your oven to 350℉

Cover a 9-inch bundt pan with regular butter and lightly sprinkled flour. Set this aside.

Using an electric mixer, cream the butter, cannabutter (if you’re using this instead of cannaoil), and sugar until it’s light and fluffy.

Add the pudding powder and mix well on high speed.

Blend in eggs one at a time.

In a separate bowl, combine the milk, vegetable oil, cannaoil (if you’re using this option), and vanilla extract.

Add the milk mixture to the butter and blend all the ingredients well.

Add the flour, cocoa powder, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt and mix at a low speed until well combined.

Continue mixing with a rubber spatula before pouring it into the baking tin.

Bake at 350℉ for 60 minutes.

Remove from the oven and set it aside to cool in the baking pan for 15–25 minutes before taking it out.

Once the cake is completely cool, cover it with the glaze.

Preparation for the glaze:

In a medium-sized pot, add the sugar, milk, and vanilla while stirring to create a smooth glaze.

Pour the mixture over the pudding cake, serve and enjoy.

Don’t fall behind by running out of the main ingredient for your weed-infused desserts. Seed up and grow your own to ensure you’re always fully stocked with cannabis buds to infuse.