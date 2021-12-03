What Can You Do With A Biology Degree: Biology is the study of life. This is why it is one of most popular subjects. Biology includes everything beginning with the molecular studies of life processes to the study animal and plant communities. But do you remember those days in school when for someone biology was a torture and we dreamt what if someone could do my biology homework or even do my chemistry homework which is quite related.

Biology careers will allow you to study living organisms in order to gain biological knowledge and understand living processes. This can be useful for many purposes, such as treatment of disease or maintaining the natural world.

Many biology degree holders choose to pursue postgraduate studies in a specialty or related field to improve their knowledge and to help them advance their career. But, it is not always necessary.

You can read on to learn about the various biology careers available for undergraduates and postgraduates.

Research careers in biology

Biology graduates find scientific research incredibly stimulating and important. You will be a research biologist and aim to improve our understanding of the world through the study of living organisms. Research careers offer the greatest range of opportunities for biology graduates, because they can work across all areas of research.

The most popular area of research is in medical and life science. It covers areas such as neurology, health and disease, genetics, microbiology, pharmacology, and genomics. Researchers are vital to society’s knowledge. With the right qualifications, they can be found in academia as well at research institutes, hospitals, medical facilities, and businesses.

Careers in Biology for Healthcare

You will work as a medical biologist in healthcare, where you can develop campaigns to cure and treat illnesses like AIDS, cancer and tuberculosis. While many positions aren’t available to undergraduates (such as doctor or practitioner roles), there is a lot of talent in the medical sector and biologists are highly-sought after.

The necessary experience and qualifications are required to work as healthcare biologists. They can also be veterinarians, dentists, doctors and nurses. Not only are biologists employed within hospitals and medical facilities, they can also be hired by organizations like Peace Corps to provide healthcare in war-torn and developing regions.

Biology jobs in conservation biology

An environmental biologist is interested in solving problems related to the environment and protecting natural resources. These careers include marine and/or underwater biologist, conservation and ecologist, and environmental manager. These positions are responsible for educating the public and implementing recovery programs for endangered species. There are many industries that hire: charities, not-for profit organizations, government agencies and ecological consultancies.

Biology education careers

A biology degree combined with a teaching qualification will prepare you to work in education. Working with young people, whether in a classroom or laboratory, will be an enjoyable experience. You will require more qualifications the higher you rise in education. A university lecturer might need to have a master's, or even a PhD. Primary or secondary school teachers, on the other hand, will only need an undergraduate degree along with a teacher training qualification. If you decide to further your studies and work in higher education, you might be able produce your own research, publish your work, and/or join an advisory board.

Careers in biotechnology

Biotechnology uses scientific principles to create and improve technology across a range of sectors. This includes the technology market for consumer goods, technology markets, business, industry, and technology market. The focus is often on agriculture, food science, medicine. Biotechnologists can also be involved in drug development, genetic engineering, and other medical advances such as nanotechnology.

Careers in economics

A career in biological economics is a great choice if you have strong mathematical skills. This job will require you work for government agencies or other organizations that study the economic impacts of biological problems on society. Other related roles include socioeconomics (focused primarily on humans), ecological economics (“focused on preserving nature capital”) and ecological economics (“focused on the relationship between natural ecosystems/human economies”).