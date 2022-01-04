What Did Elizabeth Holmes Do {Jan} Find Her Punishment!

The article includes all the relevant information regarding What Did Elizabeth Holmes Do? We hope you found this post informative.

Start-ups are good until someone provides services with dishonesty, falsehood and fraud. Did you heard of the Elizabeth Holmes case? Do you know who she is? Many of you may be eager to know What Did Elizabeth Holmes Do? She has been in the news for the past few weeks, and people from the Canada and the United States and other countries have different questions regarding her.

Who is Elizabeth Holmes?

Elizabeth Holmes’s full name is Elizabeth Anne Holmes. She is the chief executive and founder of Theranos. Holmes took birth on 3 February 1984 in Washington, US. She is a health technology start up founder. She got her degree from Stanford University. Holmes was in a secret relationship with the president of Theranos Ramesh Balwani, which ended after some years.

She was featured in various media works. In 2019 Elizabeth was engaged to Billy Evans, and in mid-2019, she got privately married to her fiancé. According to our research on What Did Elizabeth Holmes Do? Elizabeth’s company was defunct.

What is Theranos?

Theranos is a public corporation which deals with health care services. Elizabeth Holmes founded it. Ramesh Balwani was COO and president of the company. Its board members are William Frist, George Shultz, Sam Nunn, William J Perry and eight more. Its headquarters are in California, Palo Alto, United States.

It provides services of medical tests. Theranos promises to provide rapid blood test reports, which need very less blood with the devices developed by the company. The sample is taken by finger prick. But later, these services were found fraudulent. The company was defunct on 4 September 2018. Theranos’s technology was doubted, and the investigation was started on Theranos.

What Did Elizabeth Holmes Do ?

In June 2018, Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh Balwani were indicted of conspiracy and wire charges. Then a date was scheduled in August 2020 for the trial of Elizabeth Holmes and Ramesh Balwani but at the time pandemic hit the country and Elizabeth’s pregnancy, the trial was rescheduled. Ramesh Balwani’s trial is postponed till 11 January 2022.

On 31 August 2021, Elizabeth’s trial was started and came to an end on 3 January 2022. She is found guilty of four; one is a conspiracy to defraud its investors, and the other three are related to Wire fraud. Based on our research on What Did Elizabeth Holmes Do ?, we found that Ramesh Balwani had left the company in 2016, but the reason is unknown.

Conclusion

Committing fraudulent activities to lead to failure in life. Medical researchers questioned Theranos’s technology. At last, the technology is found to be a fraud. Elizabeth’s charges include 20 years of prison for each charge. Let’s wait for Ramesh Balwani’s trial scheduled for 11 January 2022. To know more about Elizabeth Holmes, you can go through the given link

