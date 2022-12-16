[Updated] What Did Gonzalo Ramos Do: Check Which Video Got Leaked And Viral On TWITTER, And Reddit

Read complete details unavailable elsewhere about the response of Gonzalo at Qatar. Also, learn about trending news about What Did Gonzalo Ramos Do.

Gonzalo became a famous player Worldwide within 34 minutes of his international football experience in the Football world cup in Qatar. Did you know that he had been playing football since an early age and dedicated his early career to Benfica, followed by Portugal national team?

What had happened to the lineup of the Portugal national team? Let’s find out details of What Did Gonzalo Ramos Do that increased his ranking in the team.

What Did Gonzalo Do?

Gonzalo scored his first international hat-trick against Switzerland and provided one assist. It helped the Portugal team to win the match 6-1. It was a great event in the FIFA World Cup 2022, as Tomas Skuhravy was the only player who scored a hat-trick in 1990, followed by Gonzalo!

Looking at the performance of Gonzalo is ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s. It was recently announced that Goncalo Ramos will replace Cristiano who will be on the bench.

In the 2022-23 breakthrough season, he scored his career’s first hat-trick against Midtjylland on 2nd-August at the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round. He was in good form, scored another two goals, and provided two assists. It was indeed a great help for the Portugal team to win the match.

Gonzalo’s video was shared on TWITTER as he scored a goal and provided one assist to win over Dynamo Kiev, 3-0. Furthermore, on 2nd-November-2022, he scored his first goal at UEFA Champions League to take over Maccabi Haifa. It helped the Benfica team to qualify for the 16th round as a group winner. On 17th-November, Gonzalo scored the third goal and provided one assist against Nigeria to get a 4-0 victory.

Goncalo Ramos Wiki :

Date of birth 20-Jun-01 Place of birth Olhao, Portugal Age 21 years and five months old Father Manuel Ramos Height 1.85 m (or) 6 ft 1″ Position(s) Forward Current team Benfica Number 88 Career 2009–2011 Olhanense 2011–2013 Loulé 2013–2019 Benfica 2019–2021 Benfica B 2020–current Benfica Nick name also popular on Reddit O Feiticeiro (The Wizard) 2017–2018 Portugal U17 2018 Portugal U18 2019 Portugal U19 2020 Portugal U20 2020–2022 Portugal U21 2022–ongoing Portugal

Many famous football players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei, Lionel Messi, etc., have scored the highest goals in international football. Their goal count is between 96 to 118. Gonzalo may become a top player with highest goals.

What Did Gonzalo Ramos Do – FAQ

1Q. Why is Gonzalo known as The Wizard?

Because he can effectively play offensive positions and score goals with either foot from a tight angle, as a second striker, striker, and also assist his team with short and long passes.

2Q. What is the position of Gonzalo in the field?

He is in the outfield position (forward) to assist in scoring goals.

5Q. What is Gonzalo’s jersey number?

Gonzalo’s jersey number is 88 in the Benfica team and 26 in Portugal national team.

