DODBUZZ
News

What Did Trevor Bauer Do to Be Suspended {April} Truth!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

What Did Trevor Bauer Do to Be Suspended? MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer is suspended for two seasons. Read the article thoroughly to discover the truth. And stay tuned with us. 

Do you know about Trevor Bauer? Do you know why he got suspended? Well, let us tell you the truth. Trevor Bauer is the baseball pitcher of the team Los Angeles Dodgers. He is suspended from Major League Baseball for two seasons. Keep reading the article to discover the truth.

Trevor Bauer was born and brought up in the United States, and he is now 31 years old. His fans are in shock, and they want to know What Did Trevor Bauer Do to Be Suspended

What was the actual reason behind Trevor Bauer getting suspended?

After investigating, Major League Baseball decided to suspend Trevor Bauer because of the allegation of sexual assault. On Friday, Rob Manfred, the Commissioner, announced the news. Under the joint Sexual Assualt, Child Abuse, and Domestic Violence of Major League Baseball policy, they suspended Trevor for two seasons or 324 games. During his suspension period, Trevor will not be paid, and he cannot play any games in this period. Trevor Bauer is the first who will get suspended for this long time. The article What Did Trevor Bauer Do to Be Suspended is getting interesting after knowing that before Trevor, many players got suspended under the MLB’s joint policy of Sexual Assault, Child Abuse, and Domestic Violence. Still, Trevor Bauer is the first who refused to obey the MLB’s decision. 

Who applied for a restraining order against Trevor?

As stated in the Washington Post, an Ohio woman filed a charge sheet against Trevor Bauer for sexual assault. After that, Trevor was on administrative leave by MLB, and the Pasadena police department started to investigate. If you want to know in detail about What Did Trevor Bauer Do to Be Suspended, then keep reading the article.

The reporters of The Athletic, Britt Ghiroli and Katie Strang, mentioned that the victim woman agreed in a report. Still, she did not give any consent for sexual assault. The reporters also said that Trevor Bauer even choked and smacked the woman. 

What was Trevor’s reaction after hearing the final decision of MLB?

Today, Trevor Bauer tweeted that he did not violate the MLB’s joint policy of Sexual assault, Child Abuse, and Domestic Violence, and he expected to prevail. 

After knowing about What Did Trevor Bauer Do to Be Suspended, let’s see MLB’s past suspended players:

  • Alex Rodriguez is 2014 for 211 games. 
  • Ryan Braun is in 2012 for 50 games.

Under the joint policy of Sexual Assualt, Child Abuse, and Domestic Violence, previous suspensions by MLB varied from 15 to 162 games. But Trevor Bauer is suspended for 324 games or two whole seasons of Major League Baseball. It is the highest suspension period in the history of MLB. 

Summing Up:

Though Trevor is still in denial, Manfred has already concluded that Bauer will be suspended for two seasons without getting paid. After knowing What Did Trevor Bauer Do to Be Suspended, his fans, family and friends are in shock. You can click on the link below to get more information about Trevor Bauer.

Do you think MLB made the right decision or not? Comment below.

Also Read :- Why Is Antonio Brown Suspended (Dec) Know The Reason!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Tickets Rolling Loud Toronto {April} Essential Dates!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post contains crucial details of Tickets Rolling Loud Toronto to help its admirers know where to buy genuine tickets and the event’s schedule. Have you heard about the announcement made by Rolling Loud? Is it the first edition? Many queries associated with Rolling Loud have recently surfaced the social media platforms, making its admirers know the complete details. Keep scrolling if you are from Canada, the United States, or other global areas and want to know more facts and necessary details about Toronto's event. So, let’s find some interesting facts...
News

Toots Thielemans Ladyfingers {April 2022} Find Details!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
In the given article, you will find about the creation of Toots Thielemans Ladyfingers. You can also find details about his record and career. Do you like songs and creations of Famous artist Toots Thielemans? The greatest song, Ladyfingers, is sung by The Herb Alpert and was written by Toots Thielemans. On 29 April 2022, Toots Thielemans got a tribute on his 100th birthday from his fans and famous artist. The people in the United States praised toots Thielemans work. Toots was born in Belgium. He was very well known...
News

Point Frederick Kingston {April} Full Accident Detail

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article is about Point Frederick Kingston. Get all the details about the accident that happened near RMC college. 29 April, at around 2:00 Am. Did you hear about the accident that took place at Point Frederick? Four people were killed in an accident, identified as cadets at college Royal Military in Canada. The accident was reported around 2:00 pm. Several people are searching for the details and identities of those who died during the accident. The incident happened on Friday night near the college. Here, we will provide all...
News

Kaiser Nurse Death {April 2022} Was It Murder Or Suicide

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The news confirms the Kaiser Nurse Death while working in the medical centre during her shift nearby the hospital. Have you heard about the new death investigation in the medical center? Do you want to know the reason behind why she was dead? If yes, then read below for more information! People from the United States are shocked after hearing that the nurse shot and killed herself near the hospital. The investigation officer claimed that the incident was reported on Wednesday morning with different patients from the ER being diverted...