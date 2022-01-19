What Games Does Activision Own {Jan} Find Actual List!

After Microsoft acquires Activision, What Games Does Activision Own? Here is the list for all such games and much more.

Microsoft now owns the American video game company, Activision Blizzard. A $68.7 billion deal has made it possible for Microsoft Xbox to own Activision Blizzard. With this, a question is often asked What Games Does Activision Own.

Their users in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom are curious about the current ownership of games after the acquisition by Microsoft. There are estimates and certain rumors as well. Today, we will clear all the rumors and inform you about each aspect of the deal and the current status.

What is Activision Blizzard?

It is an American video game company founded in 2008 in California, United States. The company owns many games and gaming series like the Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Diablo series, StarCraft, Warcraft series, and Candy Crush Saga. What Games Does Activision Own is a question we will discuss shortly in the article.

The company owns various studios and publishing houses as well. It has invested significantly in esports. As it holds more than ten most-played games in the United States, it is undoubtedly the largest gaming company in America. There have been controversies as well. The latest is that the company was sued in July last year on sexual harassment charges. This has caused it to lose sponsorships, investors, employees, and goodwill. With this, Microsoft’s chances of acquiring the company became more feasible.

What Games Does Activision Own: After the Acquisition

Following the investigation, which is still pending, the developers and owners decided to sell the company’s assets to Microsoft. With the acquisition being completed, what games are now retained with Activision and which are exclusive to Microsoft now?

The answer is a bit complicated. The games like Call of Duty and Warcraft are now held in toto by Microsoft only. Microsoft’s other games are Blur, Candy Crush, Dj Hero, Gabriel Knight, Geometry wars, Hexen, King’s Quest, Starcraft, the Lost Vikings, Interstate 76, and Rock N Roll Racing.

This What Games Does Activision Own list is not exhaustive. In the future, other games halls will also be inserted into this list. There are estimates that some specific deals will also be done between the companies in which Microsoft will try and takeover many other games. As we have said, certain big wins for Microsoft are Call of Duty, Warcraft, and Candy Crush. Microsoft now owns the cream of Activision, and more is in anticipation.

Conclusion

In a $68 billion deal, Microsoft had acquired most of the games of Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard generated around $9 billion in revenue with an operating income of $2.73 billion. The total assets of the company amount to $23 billion, and bet income is also more than two billion dollars. Now for What Games Does Activision Own, a list is depicted in this article showcasing major games now acquired by Microsoft. To know more, see Will Call of Duty and Blizzard games go Xbox exclusive?

