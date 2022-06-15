DODBUZZ
What Is Hiatus in Kpop {June} Curious To Know? Read!

Alexis Alden

Are you wondering about the threads to What Is Hiatus in Kpop? Look deeper at the underlying sections to know further.

Are you finding the definition of Hiatus? Do you know where this topic arose? To learn more about the subject, please religiously stick to this write-up till the conclusion. 

K-pop is a different but respected music style with a vast audience, especially from the Philippines, Pakistan, and the United States. Moreover, the music originated to represent South Korean culture. Many netizens are recently asking the question What Is Hiatus in Kpop? But, you might ask why this question is trending. 

About Hiatus

While searching, we noticed the term implies taking hold or a pause from something for a while. Thus, when a K-pop team takes a rest from their professional world, they express it as going on Hiatus. 

Our investigation noticed that in K-pop, the work schedule is very tight, and a popular group, BTS, recently declared in a YouTube video that they are proceeding towards a hiatus. Therefore, as soon as they released the video on 14th June 2022, it got many views from fans of Malaysia, India, etc. 

How Long Is a Hiatus in Kpop?

We haven’t attained any tentative date upon researching this query, which usually depends on the person opting for it. During our investigation, we saw many K-pop stars who had been on Hiatus for only seven months to above one year. However, the exact hiatus period for the BTS Group is not yet seen on any reliable source. 

As per the threads, the group declared the hiatus announcement after releasing the latest album, Proof, to celebrate the ninth anniversary of their first launch release. Furthermore, the seven-people group stated that they are selecting Hiatus to gain their artistic aim and develop more. So, after knowing What Is Hiatus in Kpop strings, let us analyze more crucial threads on this topic below and learn more. 

More Relative Details 

As soon as the group announced the Hiatus, Hybe, the entertainment firm following them, stated that the BTS would still work as a group and as individuals on different projects. Further, the post added that they are not taking any hiatus but concentrating more on solo works during this time. 

During making the announcement, the group members seemed teary-eyed and sad. On the other hand, their fans and supporters also seemed sad and happy about a new journey. While finding sources for How Long Is a Hiatus in Kpop? we realised that after the hiatus declaration, the BTS fans initiated the trend by saying ‘Thank you BTS’ over Twitter. 

Almost all of them prayed and wished them success in the future. Therefore, please be informed that we are only presenting the details noticed in the sources, not commenting on the matter. 

The Concluding Thoughts 

This article pronounced the hiatus declaration by the famous K-pop group, BTS. Moreover, the fans posted supportive comments to the group after their announcement. Understand the critical hints on K-pop here

Do you have any updates? Please comment below on this post titled What Is Hiatus in Kpop?

