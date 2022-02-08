What Is Regression Testing – A Simple, Clear and Quick Guide

What Is Regression Testing: Regression-based testing is the procedure under which the computer programmes are evaluated to perfectly make sure that the application and the software continues to work and that any changes have no negative impact on its performance or the very basic functionality.

You know What is Regression Testing? Regression testing is an essential aspect of the software development process. Code testing professionals in larger businesses handle regression testing. In general, applications or software are updated, or new features are added to improve performance, so regression testing involves re-testing old test cases used to test the very basic and the previous version of the software in the latest version to ensure that the old performance as well as capabilities are still functional.

What Is the Purpose of Regression Testing?

The primary goal of the regression testing is to ensure that no bugs or defects appear due to new modifications and that the further app modification has no detrimental influence on performance or the related functionality. As a result, regression testing can be used to find new defects that arise as a result of recent changes and unfavorable changes in functionality.

When to perform?

It is critical for a business or organization to determine the new software test and its creation. After any recent change to the programme, regression testing should be undertaken to ensure that it is perfect and defect-free.

Regression testing can be undertaken when a flaw or defect has been discovered and addressed. However, this will be costly, so the frequency with which regression testing is performed varies with each project.

In most circumstances, such as in a major organization’s project, regression testing is done regularly, such as daily, weekly, monthly, or other periods, depending on the organization and the project’s requirement.

Regression testing should be performed whenever a new change in the software is introduced; however, as the number of updates increases, the cost and effort involved in manual testing increases rapidly; as a result, an automation tool is used to keep things moving and ensure that no additional resources are wasted.

Why Regression Testing?

Regression testing allows problems and bugs to be found quickly and easily, resulting in improved software performance following new changes. The cost is lowered due to the early detection of bugs because if the bug is discovered later, multiple resources will be required to remedy it. When people have to undertake the regression testing, there is a more significant probability of detecting a bug that happened as a result of the introduction of any kind of new software updates. Regression testing always assists in discovering side effects that are induced by a change in the operational environment, as there may be some issues with the software code in the new operating environment .

Conclusions

As we know what is regression testing – It is particularly useful in software development since the software is frequently changed. With regression testing, the bugs that arise as a result of these changes may be found and corrected. It also enables an organization to make drastic changes to its software while ensuring that no harm is done as a result of such changes.

