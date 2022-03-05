What is Time Deji Fight {March} Know Complete Details!

The article describes the boxing match’s features, rules, regulations and light upon What is Time Deji Fight.

Are you a boxing lover? Then you must be curious about the boxing match between Wassabi versus Deji.

More precisely, it matches the United Kingdom and the United States. After the pandemic situation, it was the first “YouTube Boxing Match”.

But all eyes are on Deji Olatunji because Olatunji lost the last two fights against Jack Paul and Vinnie Hacker. So, fans are waiting for his win in this upcoming boxing fight.



What Do You Know About the Fight?

As per our research, the fight will help on March 5. It is so popular that boxing lovers of countries like Ireland and Canada are also enthusiastic about the contest.

But the fight has two sides. Where Deji is a pretty experienced boxer, Wassabi will debut in the boxing world with the match.

As per our research, the actual name of Wassabi is Alex Burris. Our analysis also finds that Alex is a famous Youtuber and American citizen.

Now people are wondering how Alex is going to challenge Olatunji.



Our expert research finds out some important facts about the match. The boxing match will be held in “Arena SSE”, Wembley.

The match will be available on the website of “Showstar”. Even the fans of Australia also watch the game on this website.

Anyone can play the match with just 36 pounds per the sources. The audience can also watch the game to sit in the ring. It will cost around 146 pounds.

6 pm is the time of the match at Wembley, London as per our source. So, get ready for the game.

What is Time Deji Fight– the Rules?

Our sources also find out some rules and regulations about the fight.

a) Both the fighters are not going to use any head guard. b) The fighters will use “OZ12” gloves for the fight. c) The timings of the round are two minutes. It will be a five round match. But other fights will be for the four rounds.

Our research also finds that the fight card match will help Faze Temperrr and King Kenny, Kristen Hanby and Vitaly, and another fight will be held between Minion and Corleone.



The Trending News

Both the boxers are very famous among the fans. So, it is pretty apparent the fans are literally mad about the fight.

All are predicting the result of the fight. But Deji’s fans are a little confused due to the last two performances of Deji.

So, everyone is waiting for March 5 evening.

Conclusion

Our sources find out that the two fighters have already started a word war against each other, and fans are enjoying it because it is warming the match’s situation.

So, as of now, the boxing lovers are ready to watch and waiting for a great game ahead on Saturday evening for What is Time Deji Fight.





