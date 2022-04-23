When Did Guy Lafleur Die (April) Read Exact Details!

In this post, we discuss Guy Lafleur, and you will also know When Did Guy Lafleur Die.

Do you know who Guy Lafleur is and why is he trending recently on the Internet? We are discussing all of him in this post, and you will know why everybody is posting about him. Everything nowadays travels so quickly online, whether it’s rumor or fact.

However, this is true news, and you may have heard about Guy Lafleur’s death on the Internet. He was a well-known figure in the United States, Canada, and many other nations worldwide.

It’s real news, so you’ll learn everything you need to know about When Did Guy Lafleur Die in this post.

Information on Guy Lafleur Death

He died on Friday in a suburb of Montreal at 70. His death comes after another great scorer Mike Bossy of the team New York Islanders. According to National Hockey League, the cause of Guy Lafleur was cancer, and he lived his last moments in the palliative care center.

He was a cigarette smoker and had quadruple bypass surgery in 2019. He has been diagnosed with lung cancer. We don’t know much detail about it currently. We will update you as soon as we get more information about When Did Guy Lafleur Die.

Who was Guy Lafleur?

He was a very famous ice hockey player, a dynamic freewheeling right wing who has made many contributions to ice hockey sports. In the 1970s, he helped the dynastic Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup championships, including four in a row.

His nicknames are widely recognized as ‘The Flower’ and ‘Le Demon Blond’. Guy Lafleur was the first player to score 50 goals in six consecutive seasons in National Hockey League history. He took retirement as a professional ice hockey player in 1991.

People’s reaction to the tragic news about When Did Guy Lafleur Die?

From family to most popular personalities, everybody is showing their condolences to him and his family. The Internet is filled with news about him, and everybody is mentioning how great human beings and sportsperson Guy Lafleur was.

His sister Lise Lafleur wrote on Facebook, “Guy, I love you; you are done suffering. We will miss you greatly”.

Hall of Fame forward Mario Lemieux stated that he idolized him as a player, and respected him as a person. He also mentioned that he always cherished him as a friend. He will be missed.

After knowing When Did Guy Lafleur Die, there are tons of well wishes to him and his family on the Internet.

Conclusion –

Lance Galbraith has made a significant contribution to ice hockey, and many of his followers and celebrities have expressed their sorrow for this family’s loss. Hundreds of people send greetings to their friends and family via the Internet. Read here to learn more about his hockey career.

Before this post, were you aware of Lance Galbraith’s death? In the comments area below, tell us where you heard this news. Also, share and spread the word about When Did Guy Lafleur Die this post.

