When Will Amber Be Cross Examined {May} Date If Revealed

In this post, we discussed the defamation lawsuit of Johnny Deep and Amber Heard and When Will Amber Be Cross Examined.

Are you aware of their defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard and Johnny Deep? Do you want to know when Deep’s team cross-examines Amber Heard? If yes, turn it into the post.

The Johnny Deep & Amber Heard’s defamation case isn’t going away anytime soon. People in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, want to know more about the former couple’s case and when Heard will be cross examined. In this post, we’ll talk about Johnny Deep & Amber Heard’s defamation case and When Will Amber Be Cross Examined.

About the Johnny Deep & Amber Heard Defamation Lawsuit

Johnny Depp sued his former wife Amber Heard in February 2019 for her 2018 editorial in The Washington Post. Heard countersued Johnny in August 2020, saying that he orchestrated a cyberbullying campaign and internet petitions to have her dismissed from Aquaman & L’Oréal.

The trial is taking place in a Virginia courtroom in Fairfax County. Heard was accused by Depp’s attorneys of using physical aggression & hurling objects to prevent him from escaping. In contrast, Heard’s attorneys claimed that throughout their relationship, Depp had physically assaulted Heard on many occasions, generally caused by his bad addictions.

When Amber heard cross Examination Will Happen?

Amber Heard testified for the first day in the intense defamation suit Johnny Depp brought against her on Wednesday, 4th May, crying as she detailed the first instance she claims Depp became aggressive against her.

Amber Heard then testified for the second day in a defamation action brought by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who claims she falsely accused him of abusing her. Heard’s evidence is anticipated to resume on 16th May, with cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s defence team.

Heard is expected to be cross examined in her upcoming testimony for the infamous defamation case, but the exact date When Will Amber Be Cross Examined is still not confirmed.

What Did Johnny Deep Say in His Testimony on The Defamation Trail?

Johnny Depp testified in a defamation trial for three days. During the trial, the actor stated that his film career suffered as a result. Depp has testified on everything from consuming medications as a youngster to having a near-death experience. He also recalled his ex- wife’s alleged falsehoods about him.

As Deep has made his testimony in court and has been cross examined by the defence team of Heard. Many controversies took place during his cross examination with the defence team. Now people are waiting for When Will Amber Be Cross Examined.

Status of the Johnny Deep & Amber Heard Lawsuit

The fourth week of the trial has arrived. Throughout the first 3 weeks of the trial, most of the testimony focused on Depp’s tumultuous relationship with Heard. Heard claims Depp has never struck him. During the trial’s introductory comments, her attorneys claimed that Depp had physically assaulted her on many occasions.

Conclusion

The defamation trial is not going to end soon. Their trail is creating a lot of stir in the media and public. Many people are gathering outside the court to support respective actors. Click here to watch Amber Heard testimony.

Was this article on When Will Amber Be Cross Examined informative? If yes, comment on whose side you are.

Also Read : – The Woman Across the Street Book {Feb} Know Story Here!