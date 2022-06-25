Which Justices Voted to Overturn Roe {June} Read Here!

The article answers Which Justices Voted to Overturn Roe mentioning their names for the people to know them.

Do you know who voted against Roe in the right to abortion case? There has been a case for the right to abort after 15 weeks of pregnancy. People of the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom are extremely eager to know the results of the case. Unfortunately, most voters voted to uphold the law that seeks to ban abortion in 15 weeks, a contradiction set by Roe. Stay tuned to this article to know Which Justices Voted to Overturn Roe in this case.

Why is the news on-trend?

There has been a constant debate about the ban on abortion in 15 weeks against the contradiction by Roe that allowed abortion in 24 weeks of pregnancy, where the fetus would almost be visible from outside the womb and survive outside the womb. To this report, six justices ruled in favor of sustaining the ban, but overall, the majority of the five judges led to the overtake of Roe Vs. Wade. The Justices who voted are Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barett, and others.

Which Justices Voted to Overturn Roe v Wade?

Chief Justice John Roberts supported the 6-3 majority and criticized the other five judges by mentioning that they were too far in their decision. The court’s decision to overrule Roe’s point of view would cause a serious effect on the legal system. Alito said that Roe and Casey must be overruled and that there was no decision or reference to abortion, and the constitution protects no such right. Further, Alito said that the reason was exceptionally weak and that it could cause serious damage to the entire judiciary.

Details of Which Justices Voted to Overturn Roe

The Supreme court’s decision overruled nearly 50 years of legalized abortion, and many people were unaware of who the judges were that helped the court reach this conclusion. First, the longest-serving Judge, Clarence Thomas, voted with his fellow mates. Still, later, he had a different opinion saying that it would affect many other things related to the matter, which put Alito to question him, that the decision is made solely on abortion of the fetus and is very unlikely that it would cause any harm to the other issues. So, in this article, we have answered Who Voted for Roe v Wade Overturn and requested people to go through the same.

Those unaware of the matter can read the full news here and know the whereabouts of the case.

Summing Up

The case has become one of the most famous cases, but still, many people do not know who the judges of the case are. The people recognized only Justice Thomas. We have tried to recognize all the judges with their names so that the public knows who is leading this case, answering Which Justices Voted to Overturn Roe.

What are your comments on the judges that are handling the case?

Also Read : – Chemistry Regents 2022 {June} Get Useful Information!