Who Did Candy Have an Affair With {May} Know The Fact!

Who is Donald Cline and what are Cline Siblings Count?

The matter is related to fertility doctor Donald Cline who has inseminated his sperm in countless women without their concern. One of his kids, due to DNA testing, found out about many of the siblings and exposed Cline’s crime.

Due to DNA testing, she found out 94-siblings of her and thinks that number could be more. The documentary will air on Netflix, and several children will share their stories.

How Many Cline Siblings Are There?

It was the case between 1979 to 1986 when a fertility doctor injected his sperm into his women patients, and the number of patients was countless. These are all done by him secretly without informing his women patients.

Due to his illegal action, he is now the father of multiple kids. On this crime, a documentary has been made that focuses on Jacob Ballard, who is the daughter of Cline and had made efforts to know the truth of her origin when she knows that she is a donor baby. Due to a DNA test, she is trying to know How Many Cline Siblings Are There? She has discovered more than dozens of her siblings by conducting DNA tests on the kids whose mother has visited Donald Cline’s fertility clinic.

She reported that she found 94 siblings of hers. Moreover, she expect that the number can be more. One of the children revealed the Doctor’s crime when she got the curiosity to know about his biological father.

The DNA test is going on, and siblings are worried because the number can be increased. It is also possible that many connected siblings have been raised in a close area to one another.

What is the number of Cline Siblings Count 2022?

As per the recent DNA testing, Jacob found 94 Cline siblings. The final number is also unknown because DNA testing is on the several donor kids whose mother has taken fertility treatment from the Dr Donald Cline fertility clinic.

The documentary Our Father was released on Netflix on 11th May 2022; it shares the story of a crime by a fertility doctor end at the end of 100 biological babies founded by the Doctor.

Wrapping up-

