Who Owns Gamersupps {May} Know About Latest News Update!

Do you follow esports ?. Then you might have wondered what these gamers drink in between their games. Its none other than healthy energy drinks for their effective performance, which helps them achieve their best potential at their peak times. The leading brand in Esports energy drinks is Gamersupps which has its market in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and several other nations.



Gamersupps’ Owner and what does it offer?



Gamersupps is an online website shop owned by Johnathan Schlatt that offers different products, including cups, merchandise and health drinks. It is famous for its high on nutrients drinks for esports players, which offer keto-friendly, zero sugar, zero calories, nootropics, most essential minerals and vitamins and organic caffeine. It is a dietary product which does not require any concerned authority approval. Currently, it can be called Jschlatt Gamersupps as the renowned Esports player, YouTuber and Twitch streamer Johnathan Schlatt now owns it.



What is the ongoing controversy?



As per the latest media reports surfacing online, Gamersupps was accused of mistreating its brand ambassadors. One of the ambassadors, who goes by the name of IceRocker, accused Gamersupps of not following the contract clauses and late payments. Since her accusations, many other ambassadors also joined the controversy and accused the company of its sheer unprofessionalism, mistreating the contract and paying them at the last moment.



Who Owns Gamersupps?



So currently, Gamersupps is owned by Johnathan Schlatt, who is a renowned Esports player, Youtuber, Twitch streamer, comedian and podcaster. He is 22 years old and was born on September 10, 1999. Johnathan Schlatt’s total web worth is calculated to be around USD 200 Thousand. He started his youtube career on July 7, 2013, and now with more than 462k subscribers, his channel’s value is estimated to be around USD 104 thousand.



Esports Drinks and their Market Size



With the emergence of affordable high-end PCs, people are more attracted to gaming culture and related products. As you are interested in Who Owns Gamersupps, Gfuel is another famous Esports energy drink company present in the market. The market size value of Energy drinks in 2022 is found to be around USD 68.2 billion.



