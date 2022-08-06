Why Did Jason Day Withdraw {Aug} Know The Reason Here!

This post will guide our readers to all the details and information regarding Why Did Jason Day Withdraw.

Does Jason Day withdraw from PGA Tour? Jason day was withdrawn from championship and the confirmation was on social media. The former world champion last victory came in the year 2018.

Fans in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States are not happy with the news. Let’s check all the details and information regarding Why Did Jason Day Withdraw and what made him withdraw from the tournament.

What is the news all about?

According to the reports Jason Day a former world champion has been withdrawn from the championship. This all happened after the player has scored only 18 holes at Sedgefeild Country Club, North Carolina. The news was officially shared on social media by the communication team of PGA Tour.

It is truly be frustrating for Jason to get out early from the tournament despite his good start. The 34-year-old was forced out to withdraw from the Wyndham Championship. The last time Jason won the championship was in back in 2018.

Why Did Jason Day Withdraw Today

Jason Day struggle on and off the golf course can be seen recently and it is one of the toughest-time as he has been withdrawn from the Wyndham Championship. Their current ranking of the former champion is 140th according to the Official World Golf Ranking.

Jason Day was also having other problems with his back which makes him struggle in the tournament, Jason missed five cuts from 18 events and he finished with T-23 on day one. The best figure by Jason Day was T-3 at Farmers Insurance Open in 2018 and all this came up with Why Did Jason Day Withdraw Today.

People Objectives on Jason Withdraw

Jason Day recently has been struggling with injuries and his bad form also continues. The Australian player in March this year also announced the death of his mother. Jason has been ranked 115th in the FedEx Cup Standings.

The news on social media about Jason Withdraw was heartbreaking for him and for fans. People from Australia and around the globe were not happy with the news and they were not expecting this bad run from Jason Day.

After this news people were all over the internet searching for Why Did Jason Day Withdraw and the social was also blown up by the comments from the people. While between all this some fans also wish that Jason struggle will over soon and he will get back with his form.

Conclusion

Wrapping up this article we have told our readers about the Jason Day Withdraw from the Wyndham championship and his struggling form. We have also told our readers about Jason back injury and that affected his run-in current tournament. Check this link to know more about Jason Withdrawal news and PGA Tour communication team.

