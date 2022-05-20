Why Is Monkeypox Called Monkeypox {May} Know The Reason!

This article will give you details on Why Is Monkeypox Called Monkeypox. Read more on this topic below.

Important Facts About Monkeypox

Monkeypox may be called Monkeypox because the monkeypox virus causes it. Monkeypox is a zoonotic viral disease and occurs in rainforest areas. The signs of Monkeypox are fever and rash on the skin. Its symptoms last for around 2 to 4 weeks. The symptoms of Monkeypox are similar to the symptoms of smallpox. However, it is less severe than smallpox. Monkeypox was first found in humans in the year 1970 in Congo. Later, human cases were reported from Central and West Africa. The Monkey Pox Death Rate is around 3 to 6%.

Countries First Affected by Monkeypox

Since 1970, a total of 11 African countries got affected by Monkeypox. Cameroon, Benin, the Central African Republic, Gabon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, the Republic of the Congo, and South Sudan. The first Monkeypox virus was found in a 9-year-old boy. Between 1996 to 1997, an outbreak occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo. But, at that time fatality ratio was less. It is a disease that is of global importance. To protect public health, global organization like WHO is trying their best.

Why Is Monkeypox Called Monkeypox?

People are eager to know monkeypox disease is named after Monkeypox. Many say that since the monkeypox virus causes this disease, the disease is also called Monkeypox.

Countries like Nigeria have been experiencing heavy outbreaks since 2017. Around 500 suspected cases were reported in the country. The first outbreak of Monkeypox was reported outside Africa in 2003. The outbreak occurred in the USA. The outbreak occurred after the pet prairie dogs. It was found that the outbreak was linked to these pets. It was reported that the pets were kept with Gambian pouched rats, which were imported from Ghana.

Now people are asking, Is Monkeypox Fatal? The answer is yes. The disease is fatal. But the fatality rate is less than the smallpox. It is around 3 to 6%.

How does Monkeypox transmit?

Monkeypox is contagious and transmits from animal to human with direct contact with infected animals’ blood and bodily fluids. Eating meat that is not cooked properly may cause this disease.

Conclusion

The sudden outbreak of Monkeypox has startled the people. People should take safety measures to get rid of this disease. The disease is transmitted from one human to another due to contact with skin lesions. To know more, please visit the link.

