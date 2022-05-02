Why Is Shanghai on Lockdown {May} Curious? Read Now!

The guide shares details about Shanghai to help readers know Why Is Shanghai on Lockdown.

Do you know 25 million people in Shanghai are still in lockdown? Countries like the United States and Canada are gradually emerging from the pandemic. But, China’s financial capital, Shanghai, is still battling the worst outbreak. Residents in Shanghai are getting weary because of the week-long lockdown.

Last Friday, authorities loosened the lockdown norms in low-risk areas, allowing 12 million residents to go outside. But, Why Is Shanghai on Lockdown?

Why is Shanghai Still on Lockdown?

Shanghai authorities have imposed a strict lockdown in the entire city at the beginning of April 2022, restricting millions of residents inside their homes. Shanghai, the financial capital, pursues the Zero-COVID policy, and millions of residents are subject to the different levels of lockdown amid an increasing surge of COVID-19 cases.

After the increasing surge in the city, authorities have imposed a strict lockdown. New measures were imposed in the city, including evacuating people to sanitize their buildings and homes and installing electric door alarms to prevent infected people from leaving their homes. Shanghai has entered its 5th Week of lockdown.

Why Is Shanghai on Lockdown – When It Started?

Early in April 2022, the city registered a sudden increment in the COVID-19 cases. Since the city is pursuing the Zero-COVID Strategy, the authorities decided to impose a strict lockdown in the entire city after the increasing surge in the cases.

The authorities announced a strict lockdown at the beginning of April 2022. The city has now entered the 5th Week of strict lockdown. However, some relaxation has been announced in low-risk areas, allowing over 12 million people to leave their houses and go outside with proper precautions.

So, it is clear Why Is Shanghai on Lockdown! Because of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in high-risk areas, the city is undergoing a strict lockdown until further notice from authorities.

Does Shanghai Loosen Lockdown Norms?

Yes, Shanghai loosens the strict norms of lockdown in low-risk areas where COVID eases. On Friday, the authorities loosen the lockdown norms in the financial city, providing relief from lockdown to over 12 million residents in low-risk areas. They can now go out of their homes to the low-risk areas where no cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

After the biggest-ever outbreak, Shanghai has put a strict lockdown on the entire city at the beginning of April. So, you know now Why Is Shanghai on Lockdown! But, in some areas, the restrictions have been reduced, especially in low-risk areas where no new case has been registered in the last two weeks.

After easing the lockdown norms, over 12 million can now go out of their homes in areas with zero to no new cases.

Conclusion

Shanghai is the financial capital of China, and it has registered the biggest-ever outbreak in April. After an increasing surge in COVID-19 cases, the authorities have imposed a strict lockdown in the entire city, restricting millions of population inside their homes.

You may read the latest News on the lockdown restrictions. So, it is clear now Why Is Shanghai on Lockdown! However, last Friday, the authorities loosened the norms in some low-risk areas.

