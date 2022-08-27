Why Jidion Did Get Banned {Aug 2022} Know Info Here!

Why Jidion Did Get Banned from using Twitch? An investigation into the content creator’s problematic streaming career. Kindly read our article further.

Do you know who Jidion is and why he is famous? If yes, you should know that he has been banned from using a social media platform- Twitch. He is a famous prankster; however, he has been in the news for some controversies about his statements. The Worldwide people is furious at some of his statements that indicate racism, which is not correct.

It is among the reasons Why Jidion Did Get Banned. If you are interested in how and why the ban was imposed, please continue reading our post!

The Reports

One day after the collaboration program was launched, the YouTuber “JiDion” Adams, known for his pranks on the network, was banned from Twitch. The streaming service, owned by Amazon, initially suspended the user’s access for two weeks but later made the suspension permanent due to “Extreme Harassment.”

Because he was responsible for a hate attack launched against the Twitch star Pokimane, he was banned- the answer to Why Did Jidion Get Banned From Twitch? During the raid, a legion of his supporters rushed her stream. It filled the chat with phrases intended to belittle the Moroccan-Canadian celebrity and the stuff she was producing. Adams apologized for his actions and ultimately accepted the 14-day suspension handed down to him.

The Events

Jidion’s videos show that he resents Pokimane, and he’s stated so. A post-dated January 13 indicates he dislikes Pokimane “as a person,” meaning this warrants a hate hunt against her. He encouraged his followers to input “L + ratio” in Poki’s chat while watching her Valorant live.

Why Jidion Did Get Banned?

Jidion urged his audience to follow her when she moved to follower-only mode to continue spamming. She ended the show early, stating she “can handle this” but didn’t want her viewers to be harassed.

The Wimbledon Ban

Jidion went to see Novak Djokovic’s match against Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022 not too long ago. Jidion was rooting for Jannik Sinner to win the match. However, Djokovic managed to pull off an incredible comeback and end up victorious.

Following Sinner’s successful defense of a point, the audience applauded, and the cameras turned their attention to the YouTuber. Why Did Jidion Get Banned From Wimbledon– It was observed that Jidion was beating his chest right before an officer entered the room to talk to him about it.

Jidion later told his supporters that he had been barred from entering Wimbledon that day.

Conclusion:

Jidion continues to have a large following and has achieved great success on YouTube. Over 1.6 million people subscribe to his other channels, and his primary channel just passed the five-million-subscriber threshold. Fans may watch the creator’s work on the red platform while hoping he will return to Twitch in the future.

Do you think we justify the “Why Jidion Did Get Banned” question? Please share your thoughts with us.

