Wiki Jordi Amat {Jan 2022} Detailed News On Celebrity!

About Jordi Amat:

Jordi Amat is a Spanish professional footballer. His full name is Jordi Amat Maas. He plays as centre-back for Belgian Club K.A.S Eupen. Jordi Amat’s nickname is Memo Ochoa. He was born on 21st March 1992 in Canet de Mar, Spain. He started his career in Espanyol and Swansea City.

Jordi is 29 years old and has a net worth of $1- $5 million. Jordi Amat is in the news all over, so let’s talk about Wiki Jordi Amat in detail.

Jordi’s Early Life and Career:

Jordi’s parent’s name is unknown; his marital status is unknown. Jordi has a huge number of fans all over the world. Amat joined Espanyol’s youth system at his seven-year age. He joined football and finished his first season with 26 appearances, scoring his first goal for the Madrid outskirts team in 2013.

Jordi played as centre-back and played in the Premier League as a player for Swansea City. Jordi played for National team of Spain and for Betis and Rayo Vallecano. He won the FIFA U-17 World Cup third place in 2009.

Wiki Jordi Amat:

Jordi’s recent announcement about the national team is in the news, and the announcement is related to tying the sportsperson to Indonesia. Jordi Amat is quite popular over social media as he has become a social media influencer. Jordi is popularly known as a Spanish Athlete. You can check his latest tweet over his Twitter account.

Why is Jordi Amat in the news today?

Jordi expresses his desire to defend the Indonesia national team. According to sources, the player’s grandmother is from Makassar in South Sulawesi; hence he is of Indonesian descent. The media made Wiki Jordi Amat news trending as this is surprising news.

Jordi Amat cleared that he came to Spain as a child to stay clear of the war in his native place. A few days back, the news was trending and grabbed many people’s attention. Jordi is currently in Belgian first division A.

Final Verdict:

After various evaluations, we learned why Jordi came under the spotlight. He revealed his intention of joining the national team. We have written all the relevant information regarding this matter. In this article, you will get details about Wiki Jordi Amat.

