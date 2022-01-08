Wiki Riko Shibata {Jan} Know Her Recent Life In Detail!

Read this article to know Wiki Riko Shibata, wife of Nicolas Cage. Read this article to know about the latest news about Riko.

The latest news about Shibata and Nicolas expecting their first child in February 2022 made it for the headlines and social media Worldwide. So naturally, the fans of Nicolas and Shibata flooded the search engines to know more for the latest announcement. Shibata was also in the news last year when people came to know that she had a boyfriend who is married and also a father to two children.

Riko Shibata’s Age:

Shibata is 28 years old. She was born in New York City on 10th January 1993 but, some say that she was born on 19th April 1993. Shibata is a famous internet and TV personality, model, and actress. Shibata is an Asian-Japanese-American ethnicity.

Riko Shibata’s networth:

The net worth of Shibata was approximately $500K in 2019-20. Shibata’s net worth had contiguously increased, and by in fourth quarter of 2021, her net worth was anticipated to be $1-2 million. She earns a major part of her income from social media, Instagram, and other media projects.

Wiki Riko Shibata and her Family:

Riko comes from a well-settled family from Japan. Riko’s father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker. Riko used to live with her parents and siblings. Riko did not reveal the names of her family members and the number of siblings. Before Riko’s marriage, she used to live with her parents.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage:

Nicolas met Shibata in Shiga province in Japan in 2020. Nicolas was shooting his film `Prisoners of the Ghostland’ when his friends introduced Shibata to Nicolas. Nicolas was in the US during the pandemic, and Shibata was in Kyoto in Japan. Wiki Riko Shibata revealed that Nicolas had proposed to Shibata and mailed her a beautiful and unique diamond ring.

Riko on Social media:

Riko has an account on Instagram (@rikoshibata) with 211 posts. Riko also has Facebook pages but she has made them private. Riko is moderately active on social media.

Know more about Riko:

Favorite destination: Greece

Favorite actor: Brad Pitt

Favorite Color: Black. Shibata is often spotted in black outfits

Likes to wear: Japanese outfits

Hobbies: reading, shopping, and traveling

Height: 5 feet and 6 inches

Weight: 54 Kgs

Eye color: Brown

Hair color: Brown

Wiki Riko Shibata found the Body measurement: 36, 24, 36

Shoe Size: 7 US

Qualifications: Graduate from a university in Japan

Religion: Christian

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Conclusion:

Shibata is the fifth wife of Nicolas Cage. The last name of Riko was updated on the marriage certificate as Riko Cage after her marriage. Shibata gained popularity after her marriage to Nicolas in 2021. Earlier in 2019, Nicolas had filed for divorce with Erika Koike in March 2019. Nicolas married Shibata on 16th February on his father’s birthday, August Floyd Coppola at Wynn Hotel.

