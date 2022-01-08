Wiki Sidney Poitier {Jan 2022} Know His Life Journey!

The article Wiki Sidney Poitier talks about Bahamian-American actor, director, his achievements and work, continue to scroll down for more information.

Do you know about Sidney Poitier? Do you want to know about his early life and career? Sidney Poitier is well-known for his work Worldwide, and people also love him the way he makes his name. Also, from 1997-2007 he served as ambassador of the Bahamas to Japan and from 2002-2007, he was the ambassador of the Bahamas to UNESCO.

But do you know about his family and personal life? If not, then you are at the right place because we will discuss Wiki Sidney Poitier and more information about him through this post.

Who is Sidney Poitier?

Sidney L. Poitier was born in Miami, Florida, on 20th February 1927. He was multiple professionals, including film director, activist, actor and ambassador.

Poitier was born from mother Evelyn, and father, Reginald James Poitier. He was the youngest among all his siblings and grew up in poverty.

The Poitier family-owned a farm on Cat Island and travelled to nearby places to sell what they had grown. His father also worked as a driver in the Bahamas to meet his family needs.

More Wiki Sidney Poitier:

He was a premature baby who survived in a very critical state.

As in the early stage of childhood, he stayed in the Bahamas, but later, he moved to Miami and New York City.

At first, he married Juanita Hardy in the year 1950, and their relationship stayed till 1965.

Later, he also had a relationship with Diahann Carroll, an actress.

Then, he married Joanna Shimkus, an actress, in 1976.

He has four children named Pamela, Beverly, Sherri, and Gina from the first wife.

Also, Poitier has two children, Anika and Sydney Tamiia, from Joanna Shimkus.

Poitier early work:

Going deep in Wiki Sidney Poitier, we will see his work and achievement in this section. At that time of his early work, he started his career in American Negro Theater. But due to him being black, the audience did not like his work much and kept rejecting him at that time.

He then worked hard and came again but at this time; he got a leading role in Broadway, Manhattan. By late 1949 he got a lead role in the film “No way out”, released in 1950, where he got more recognition.

Later in 1951, Poitier travelled to South Africa, where he got a breakout role in an American social drama film Blackboard Jungle.

More on Wiki Sidney Poitier: achievements

In 1960 he got a Golden Globe Award nomination for his work in “Porgy and Bees.”

For his work in the “Lilies of the field,” he finally won the best actor Academy Award.

Furthermore, 10 nominations in Golden Globe Awards, Emmy Awards and six BAFTA.

Also, he has got a Laurel nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.

In addition, he served as a member of the board of directors of Walt Disney.

Conclusion:

The list of honors and achievements is endless, but 6th January 2022 brings sad news of his demise. Fans and followers were stunned by the news, and they started searching Wiki Sidney Poitier for confirmation. You can read a detailed journey of his career and achievements here.

Have you read autobiographical books by Poitier? Also, tell us in the comment section if you know of any film about Poitier.

