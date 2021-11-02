Wimigo Reviews {Nov 2021} Check If It Is A Legit Site!

This write-up is aimed to help you with Wimigo Reviews so that you can find all the factors and the legitimacy of the website.

What is Wimigo?

The Wimigo site is a private limited shopping company selling and buying trendy gadgets, fashionable products, and other products. However, our research on its official site shows that it deals only on different categories of bicycles. All the bikes placed on the site are seemingly quality and very useful in terms of style and comfort one person expects from that.

While researching Is Wimigo Legit, Wimigo imports its products directly from the manufacturer or the wholesale market. Thus, the ultimate customer gets the desirable quality products at an affordable cost and with ease. To know more, let’s read some facts about the Wimigo site.

Specification:

Domain age: – Created Seven days before on 25 th October 2021.

Category: – an online shopping site.

Url: – https://www.wimigo.in.

Payment Options: – Discover, American Express, Visa, PayPal, and MasterCard.

Email: – support@wimigo.in .

Shipping Policy: – Product will be delivered within 5 to7 working days.

Contact No.: 0222862814.

Return Policy for Wimigo Reviews : The product will only be eligible for return if damaged; otherwise, additional conditions will apply.

Address: – Wimigo Shopping Private Limited, 32, Vora Palace, M G Rd, Kandivali (west), Mumbai, Maharashtra-400067.

Total Delivery time: – Standard delivery time is 5-7 days, and additional time may vary with regions.

Refund Policy: -Full refund is available only if the order is eligible for that, and the amount will be credited within 7-8 working days.

Pros:

Website is R3 protocol encrypted.

ATM and PIN code-related customer guidelines are given on the site.

It has given user-friendly and secure payment options.

Wimigo Reviews found Wimigo deals in international currencies like US Dollar, Euro, British Pound Sterling, and INR.

Cons:

Only a few products are listed, but Wimigo claims it has a stock of a vast number of products.

Prices are heavily discounted and not balanced.

All listed products on the site have the same price.

No option for customer reviews, nor any positive reviews on the internet.

As per our sources, its domain is not a qualified one.

Created very recently, sounds very damaging to the legitimacy of the site.

Alexa ranking is abysmal.

Contact details available on its site are not functional.

Is Wimigo Legit ?

Since the easy availability of the internet, it has become challenging to place stringent checks on fraudulent sites. And the points mentioned above under pros and cons are a reflection of both sides of the website. So before going to make any purchase from the site, you should go through the following checkpoints.

Alexa ranking of the site is 28 lakh+.

The site’s registration was found on 25 th October 2021, which is very recent to be trusted.

As per our research, the trust score of the site is 62.9 out of 100.

No social media presence over any platforms.

Address and contact details are not functional.

No option for customer reviews is available on the site.

While looking for Wimigo Reviews , we found that the product’s Refund and Return policies were given.

So, from the above points, Wimigo could be a fake and suspicious site as we have not found any legit points.

Customers’ Words:

A company’s brand value depends on multiple factors like quality of products, service quality, interaction with customers, marketing, positive reviews from customers, etc. But in the case of Wimigo, almost all elements, predominantly positive words from customers, are missing, which is a negative point on its side. That might be because of its fake credentials. At this point, a customer needs to put their digital safety and security first to avoid any untoward situation in the future.

If you are keen to know more about payment deception, please peruse the following fact sheet.

Conclusion:

To conclude, Wimigo Reviews, from the points mentioned above, shows that there are many question marks on the site’s legitimacy. However, it has weak plus points after weighing; answer your primary question, ‘Is it legit?’. Of course not.

