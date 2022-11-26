Have you seen the first snow already? It’s a clear sign you need to take your warm clothes out of the depths of your wardrobe or rush to the store for some new winter outfits. And it means that we need to talk seriously about the winter jewelry trends for men.

This year brought bold changes into the men’s jewelry, wiping away some borders between masculine and feminine. The time when all the jewelry will become unisex is near, but unfortunately not this winter. While men are still getting used to more freedom they now have in jewelry, we suggest getting ready for the winter trends.

Table of Contents Necklaces

Pendants

Bracelets

Rings

Necklaces

You may wonder, why wear necklaces in winter when every sane man is trying to cover his neck with a scarf or a turtleneck? The scarf may without a doubt become an amazing accessory, but it can’t compete with high-end jewelry. The turtleneck won’t even try, as it makes a good companion for fancy pieces. Necklaces worn on top of a turtleneck are not only warm, it’s hot!

Real gold chains for men are not much of a trend, but a timeless classic. They are versatile and practical jewelry easy to style with any type of outfit. Just like a turtleneck is a basic wear for winter, chain necklaces are the basic jewelry. Every change in the chain makes a difference in the whole image, so you may experiment with its length, width, style, attach a pendant to it or opt for an iced-out item, and you will notice how every detail affects the look.

The variety of styles is without exaggeration immense. You’ll be able to find a chain specifically for you, no matter your preferences in style. The popular chains for guys include Cuban link chain, Figaro, Mariner, Franco, Box, beaded dog-tag and many others. Add the option of choosing metals and colors, and the number of chain necklace variants becomes close to infinity. This winter you may definitely rely on a chain or few to finish your outfit, as the layers of chains are also a popular trend.

But the chains are not the only necklaces men can count on. Slowly but steadily pearls enter the men’s world of fashion. Necklaces with pearls are still humble as opposed to statement chains, but are getting more and more frequent these days. If you don’t feel confident with them, you might want to try outstanding jewelry with black pearls in combination with silver or gold beads. Such a necklace will make you comfortable and the others intrigued.

Pendants

Adding a pendant to your favorite necklace is a good idea, as the item when picked right can make your look even more stylish. This winter is going to be filled with fashion statements, that’s why a lot of brands offer wearing their logos. Why not show the world your preferences in fashion along with a sense of style and love for glamor?

Actually, it’s really hard for a pendant or a medallion to become outdated, so you may wear your favorite item with confidence while you style it right. This winter, pendants with diamonds are exceptionally popular. Colorful gems can also be seen on men more often, especially during the cold dull days, when we all are craving for some brightness.

Pendant is a very personalized jewelry, so you can express yourself and open up to the world with its help. Either it’s your inner predator pictured on your pendant as a wolf or a lion; or a hunter, who got his iced-out fang or claw item in the depths of the New York jungle’s jewelry store; it may be a high-end piece showing your religious preferences; or some fan merch from your favorite book, movie or game. This winter you don’t need to hold back your imagination with pendants, you’re free to go all out.

Bracelets

In recent years, men’s beaded bracelets have exceeded all expectations. They appeared so easy to insert into style, that they soon gained overall appreciation. The simple concept showed it can provide the room for a great deal of designs, reveal the beauty of color combinations and bead textures, match other accessories in the look with ease. Beaded bracelets can be mixed with other bracelets and create interesting duos with wristwatches.

Chain bracelets are just as popular as chain necklaces. They’re simply basic. You can make a necklace-bracelet chain set of the same style which will highlight your attention to details and striving for perfection in your image. The bracelets made of precious metals require careful consideration of the skin tone. If your skin is fair, opt for bracelets made of silvery metals; olive and dark shades of skin prefer warm gold colors of jewelry. Keep that in mind while choosing a chain bracelet.

Leather is a truly “male” material for a bracelet. This winter, leather bracelets evolve from a simple strap to an intricately braided accessory. They are also easy to insert into the majority of casual looks, adding the vibes of a rebellious badass. Leather bracelets will harmoniously show themselves in the looks with other leather pieces of clothing, like leather jacket or leather pants.

Rings

With the influence of celebs using multiple rings stacked almost on every finger, men eagerly repeat their style gaining more confidence in wearing this accessory. The presence of rings in the man’s look is also appreciated by the opposite sex.

This winter the attention is riveted to the hammered rings, as this year it’s all about texture. The ring itself may represent a simple band, but the main feature of it lies either in the combination of colors or the texture of its surface.

The men who prefer statement rings, will be pleased to know that diamond rings, as well as the pieces with colorful gems are in demand this season. It’s just you have to consider all other rings in order to create a harmonious ensemble, or opt for wearing it solo not to overshadow its beauty or make the look overweight.

Be careful, if you’re going to wear gloves, and pick the rings that don’t have too intricate designs with sharp edges, as they may catch on the fabric.

This winter the jewelry for men continues to move further, becoming bolder and more open for new horizons. Edgy and sharp items can now be combined with delicate and refined ones within one look. Not that jewelry depends a lot on the season, though it can get the inspiration from it, but the main function is to emphasize the beauty of the person wearing it. There’s no doubt that this winter’s looks will only benefit from the new styles and designs of men’s jewelry, hopefully you’ll be able to get the most of these trends as well.