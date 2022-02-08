Winteryellow Reviews {Feb} Is It Offering Legit Deals?

Winteryellow Reviews has collected all the information related to an apparel selling portal and placed it in the public domain for online buyers.

At this time of the year, the apparel store in India changes its merchandise for the new season. If you are looking for discount offers on winter products, it’s the best time to go shopping as the outlet tries to clear their stock with season sales.

Many new retail outlets also enter the market as the new season starts, and planning merchandise for the store becomes easy. Winteryellow com has also entered the online retail space with sale offers on winter products.

To know more about this store, keep reading Winteryellow Reviews till the end.

What is Winteryellow com Website?

Winteryellow com is an e-commerce platform selling apparel for both genders at a discounted price. The discounts offered on different products are up to 84 per cent, and people looking for various offers can check this portal.

Some of the products offered on this platform are sweaters, cardigans and t-shirts. Military jackets and windbreakers are available at attractive rates, while t-shirts of different designs and prints are offered as summer sale items.

The owner of this site has not yet optimized the website for search engines, which indicates that they are still in the planning stage.

To check Is Winteryellow Legit or Scam, let’s further investigate this portal by looking at its specifications, pros and cons.

Specifications:

Domain name – winteryellow.com

Website address – https://www.winteryellow.com

Product sold – Apparels

Email address – winteryellow@gmail.com

Contact details – +91 8980535904

Physical address – B 501, crystal plaza, Near vandal junction, Jakatnaka, 395010

Shipping policy– The product will be delivered within seven days in India.

Return policy – product can be returned within seven days of delivery.

Newsletter – Available

Payment method – Visa, Master, PayPal and Amex.

Return email – contact@winteryellow.com

Pros:

The shipping policy of delivering the product within seven days in the country is a standard practice followed by most online retailers.

Winteryellow Reviews team believes that free shipping for orders above $150 will save some money for international customers.

Physical address and contact details will increase the credibility of this e-commerce platform.

Email addresses and newsletters will help customers communicate with company executives.

Many payment options are available to online buyers.

Return policies are mentioned on the website, and customers should not miss the deadline.

Cons:

The website is new, and nothing is known about its business transaction till now.

The trust score is low for this portal which is an indication of a suspicious site.

Customer review for products sold on this platform is lacking.

Is Winteryellow Legit or Scam?

This section of the review will analyze the legitimacy of Winteryellow as it will allow new shoppers to get all the legit facts related to this portal.

Our research team has collected all the legit information about this site and presented it below.

Domain age – The age of this website is only two months (21 st December 2021)

Alexa point – Alexa has given zero ranks to this portal which indicate nil traffic on Winteryellow com.

Domain expiry – This domain will expire on 21 st December 2022.

SSL certificate – It uses a valid https connection, indicating a secure site.

Trust score – Winteryellow Reviews team found the trust rating for this domain to be 2 percent point, a low score for an authentic online store.

Plagiarism – The content of this website is standard and appears to be original.

Social platform – No social media link is found attached to this portal, and its social media presence is negligible at present.

Physical Address – Permanent address is mentioned on the homepage of the site.

Trust index – we found the trust index for this domain to be 14.7 percent points to a low rating for any legit sites.

Customer review – The review for products sold on this site is unavailable.

What are Winteryellow Reviews?

This domain is only two months old, and no review related to the product sold on this site is available on the digital platform at present.

The website is not optimized for search engines till now, which indicates that the platform is not ready for the sale of products.

Most of the legit sites have given a low rating to this e-commerce portal, and no customer review is available on the neutral review website. No space for customer review has been provided on the Winteryellow platform.

Moreover, people looking for information on PayPal fraud should click here.

Final verdict:

Winteryellow Reviews team advises online shoppers to give some time to this e-commerce platform as it appears to be in the initial stage of its operation. Customers should look for customer feedback before dealing with this portal.

Online shoppers dealing with Winteryellow can share their experiences in the comment section.