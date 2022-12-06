How Wondershare Filmora Helps Social Media Marketers Improve Video Editing?

Undoubtedly, social media is one of the greatest mediums for marketing and promoting products and services. It even helps people looking forward to becoming influencers or affiliate marketers. From offering an unlimited expanse of the target audience to unique promotional and analytical features, social media channels are a power combined worthy of reckoning.

So, how many of you want to make a strong presence on social media but fail to hit the target due to poor video quality?

The number of raised hands will be quite high to ignore. It’s because social media channels have witnessed a whopping growth in the user profiles of marketers. The competition level is fierce and outthinking the same is not a piece of cake. Besides being proactive and vigilant, a social media marketer must focus on multimedia content creation. And that’s where Wondershare Filmora comes into play!

About Wondershare Filmora: the best-in-class video editing software

Being scared about using video editing software is natural, especially for amateurs. Either they fail to understand the scope of the software’s features or cannot use it to the fullest. After all, video editing does involve a couple of technical specifications that should be addressed. So, considering the conventional tools, you must be a pro to master video editing.

But as we have such wonderful software, Wondershare Filmora, video editing has never been so easy. It comes with an interactive and user-friendly UI and is packed with some of the best features that are hard to get in a single software. All in all, Filmora is a comprehensive software that helps video editing like a pro would do.

Features of Wondershare Filmora worth consideration

Instant editing mode

The best part of Filmora is its Instant Mode, which requires no editing from your side. All you have to do is add the media of your choice and the template from 115 options. You can add templates for travel, sports, and many more. Once you submit it, Filmora will make the video with the best effects and accurate color concentration.

Split screens

Creating a video collage has never been easy, thanks to the Filmora split screen feature. You can choose between 2 to 6 screens and over 30 templates to create a transition or explanatory video. Furthermore, you must drag and drop the video clips to each section of the template, and the video will play automatically. You can also add animation if you add pictures to make the video. In addition, you will be allowed to customize the tilt, zoom, color, and other attributes of each screen section independently.

Massive video effects

One of the best features of Filmora is the massive video effects. The software has more than 900 effects, like drag and drop transitions, title and caption, blurred edges, and many more. So, you can easily edit the video according to your convenience, ensuring you meet the expectations of your followers. In addition, you can also use the dynamic countdown feature with more than 50 effects. You can edit and customize the time-lapse, text, image, and many other parameters for the countdown template sections. Thanks to the presence of the NewBlue tool in collaboration, you can add technical details to the video, like an array of particles and smokiness, and more like a professional.

Color match

Sometimes, you may have to add video clips with improper color correction. So, in this case, you can use the Color match as it will help you tune your video’s colors to another reference clip. You can choose what color you want the video to have throughout and by how much percent, 0 being the lowest and 100 meaning affirmative.

Speech-to-text converter

Thanks to the speech-to-text converter, Filmora helps convert the speech in your video into text form. You can use this text to add a caption or subtitle to the video. Therefore, Filmora does a transcription job but with more accuracy and precision.

Green screen

With this feature, you can easily add any background to your video images and special effects. If you want to fly over a field full of flowers or spend your virtual vacation in Hawaii, opt for a green screen, add the captured media, and choose the background or special effect you want.

Some other alternatives of Filmora

Although many video editing software tools are available on the market, Filmora from Wondershare is the best in its niche. Packed with some of the most powerful features like AI portrait, green screen, split screen, text-to-speech, and many more, the software allows you to add special effects and edit videos to achieve a professional result.

Tech specifications of Filmora

First, you need to update the Graphics Drivers in your system. You won’t be able to enjoy the optimal performance of Filmora if you continue to use the old version of the Graphics drivers.

Apart from this, the other tech requirements are:

Supported OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10, 11 of 64-bit

Processor: Intel i3 and upper versions (for HD and 4K videos, Intel 6 th Gen is recommended)

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 5000 or upper versions; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 700 or more; AMD Radeon R5

RAM: 4 GB initial and 8 GB for 4K and HD videos

Disk space: Minimum of 10 GB for installation

Pricing plans of Filmora

Filmora has three monthly, annual, and perpetual PI packages for three categories. These are:

Individual plans

The monthly pack is $ 19.99 USD

The annual pack is $ 49.99 USD

The Perpetual PI pack is $ 79.99 USD

Team & Business plans

The annual pack of Team is $ 155.88 USD per user

Educational plans

The monthly pack for students is $ 19.99 USD

The annual pack for students is $ 40.99 USD

A Perpetual PI pack for students is $ 49.99 USD

Conclusion

Editing videos can be overwhelming, but with Wondershare Filmora, you can easily ace the race. The software has some amazing and fierce features that even the pro tools don’t. Being a comprehensive tool, it helps you edit videos in many ways, from changing the backgrounds with a green screen to optimizing colors from a reference video clip with color change. So, what are you waiting for? The subscription models are on discount, and it is time to grab the opportunity and become a master in video editing for your social media account.