DODBUZZ
News

Woodlands 9 Ave {September 2022} A Tragic Accident News!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags
An accident involving a car and a bus in Woodlands 9 Ave leaves 2 people dead and 8 wounded. Two blue tents were observed near the crossroads.

Did you know that this year, fatal accidents in Singapore increased by 25%? Since more cars are on the road, more persons get injured in collisions. The number of older adults wounded in road accidents decreased last year, which is encouraging news. 

On Thursday morning (September 1), a vehicle collided with a bus in Woodlands, killing one and injuring nine. The deadly collision occurred around 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of Woodlands 9 Ave and Woodlands 4 Ave.

How did the accident happen?

A car reportedly collided with a bus after the driver ran a red light. The Tower Transit bus was turning a right turn when it was T-boned by the oncoming yellow Honda car. Just before the collision, the car driver ran a red light.

The SCDF has verified that they were notified of the incident at the intersection of Woodlands Ave. 9 and Woodlands Ave. 4. At least one individual was declared dead at the scene by paramedics; they believe it to be the Honda driver.

Woodlands Accident At 9th Avenue also took nine other people to the nearby Khoo Teck Puat hospital to receive medical attention. According to reports, two people were seriously hurt.

The driver and passengers of the bus were sent to the emergency room.

The bus captain and all eight of the passengers were taken to the hospital after the accident. The Tower Transit office has said they are reaching out to the affected passengers to inquire about their well-being and provide assistance with medical claims. The bus driver is doing OK and will be placed on administrative leave while the police investigate.

The Aftermath of the accident in Woodlands 9 Ave

The vehicle’s entire front end appears to have collapsed, leaving only crumpled metal scraps behind. The accident caused significant delays, and drivers were urged to stay away from the area. 

Tiong Bahru bus accident claims the life of an elderly lady.

An 80-year-old woman tragically passed away after being transferred to the hospital after the collision with a charter bus at around 10 a.m. on Monday (August 29).

SCDF paramedics came and were spotted doing CPR on the lady as she lay close to a bus stop on Tiong Bahru Road, not far from the Redhill MRT Station. Negligent drivers and severe traffic congestion are responsible for several Fatal Accident Woodlands.

The whole Tower Transit staff mourns the loss of their loved one and extends their sincere sympathies to them. They’d also want to express gratitude to the bystanders who immediately helped the bus’s passengers and the captain. You may learn more about the accident here.

Conclusion

On Thursday morning, at Woodlands Ave 4 & 9, a car collided with a transit bus, killing both the car driver and a passenger on the bus. The bus driver and seven other passengers were sent to the hospital. The bus driver is stable and will be released from all driving duties.

 Did you already know about the accident at Woodlands 9 Ave? Please share your opinions in the comments.

Also Read – Eiichiro Oda Accident {Aug 2022} Read Recent Controversy

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Alive Is Lil Tjay {September 2022} What Went Wrong? Read

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Do you want to know about Alive Is Lil Tjay? Then please go through this article, as this will help you to know about the update on rapper Lil Tjay. Are you obsessed with rapping and singing styles and rap stardom? Then you can think about Tione Jayden Merritt, known as Lil Tjay. Lil Tjay is an American rapper. He has done so many albums and songs. Have you heard the recent news about Lil Tjay that Alive Is Lil Tjay? This news has been spread Worldwide. We will search for whether this...
News

Goldman Sachs Housing Market {Sep 2022} Get The Details!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post reveal US real estate prices in the coming years. If you are interested in reading the prediction, please read our Goldman Sachs Housing Market down. Are you currently living on rent? Do you dream of owning a house? If yes, the recent prediction to a real estate expert is going to excite you to start saving. The United States has specific policies when it comes to commercial and residential areas. Hence, the prices of such sites depend on various factors. People have faced issues buying a house or empty land...
News

How Many Rounds in Us Open Tennis {September 2022} Read!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
In this post on How Many Rounds in Us Open Tennis, we have discussed all the information related with US open tennis 2022. Are you a fan of US Open Tennis? Do you want to know more about its status? Do you like Tennis? If yes, keep reading this article to get every possible detail about the subject. People from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and other parts are curious to know about US Open Tennis, and How Many Rounds in Us Open Tennis are there. This post is all about the...