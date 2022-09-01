Woodlands 9 Ave {September 2022} A Tragic Accident News!

An accident involving a car and a bus in Woodlands 9 Ave leaves 2 people dead and 8 wounded. Two blue tents were observed near the crossroads.

Did you know that this year, fatal accidents in Singapore increased by 25%? Since more cars are on the road, more persons get injured in collisions. The number of older adults wounded in road accidents decreased last year, which is encouraging news.

On Thursday morning (September 1), a vehicle collided with a bus in Woodlands, killing one and injuring nine. The deadly collision occurred around 6:10 a.m. near the intersection of Woodlands 9 Ave and Woodlands 4 Ave.

How did the accident happen?

A car reportedly collided with a bus after the driver ran a red light. The Tower Transit bus was turning a right turn when it was T-boned by the oncoming yellow Honda car. Just before the collision, the car driver ran a red light.

The SCDF has verified that they were notified of the incident at the intersection of Woodlands Ave. 9 and Woodlands Ave. 4. At least one individual was declared dead at the scene by paramedics; they believe it to be the Honda driver.

Woodlands Accident At 9th Avenue also took nine other people to the nearby Khoo Teck Puat hospital to receive medical attention. According to reports, two people were seriously hurt.

The driver and passengers of the bus were sent to the emergency room.

The bus captain and all eight of the passengers were taken to the hospital after the accident. The Tower Transit office has said they are reaching out to the affected passengers to inquire about their well-being and provide assistance with medical claims. The bus driver is doing OK and will be placed on administrative leave while the police investigate.

The Aftermath of the accident in Woodlands 9 Ave

The vehicle’s entire front end appears to have collapsed, leaving only crumpled metal scraps behind. The accident caused significant delays, and drivers were urged to stay away from the area.

Tiong Bahru bus accident claims the life of an elderly lady.

An 80-year-old woman tragically passed away after being transferred to the hospital after the collision with a charter bus at around 10 a.m. on Monday (August 29).

SCDF paramedics came and were spotted doing CPR on the lady as she lay close to a bus stop on Tiong Bahru Road, not far from the Redhill MRT Station. Negligent drivers and severe traffic congestion are responsible for several Fatal Accident Woodlands.

The whole Tower Transit staff mourns the loss of their loved one and extends their sincere sympathies to them. They’d also want to express gratitude to the bystanders who immediately helped the bus’s passengers and the captain. You may learn more about the accident here.

Conclusion

On Thursday morning, at Woodlands Ave 4 & 9, a car collided with a transit bus, killing both the car driver and a passenger on the bus. The bus driver and seven other passengers were sent to the hospital. The bus driver is stable and will be released from all driving duties.

