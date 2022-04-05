Wordle New York Times App {April} Find Steps To Access!

Wordle New York Times App is the most asked query among people. We will discuss all your doubts regarding it.

Are you continuing playing the Wordle game? Do you find this game easy to crack? It has been 290 days since Wordle launched first. It was like yesterday when everybody used to post yellow, green, and grey combinations on their social media post.

So, is there any app for the game? Worldwide, people are crazy about the simple word game. We will answer some of the queries here in this post. Let us begin reading on Wordle New York Times App.

Is there a Wordle app?

Wordle is a simple game but has brought a storm on the internet. Josh Wardle, the game creator, initially created this game for fun. However, after a big hit, The New York Times acquired the game in the low seven figures. The game is easily accessible on the web, but many people wonder if they can play it on the app.

Let us remind you that after Wordle joins the NYT, the existing link is www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/redirects to the NYT version www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/. So, you can play Wordle in the NYT app’s game section, but it is not Wordle New York Times App. Yes, it is not a Wordle app; instead, it is just that you can access Wordle through New York Times App. But there is a catch. In general, to access any games, you need a subscription. However, it is not the same case with Wordle. Wordle is available for free.

How to install the Wordle app?

Now we know there is no Wordle app. But there is an option where you can save Wordle as an app on any phone and access it directly. To do so, you need to follow some simple steps and access Wordle New York Times App. Follow these steps:

On your phone, open the web browser and go to the website, i.e., www.nytimes.com/games/wordle .

On the browser, there is a share button; click on that.

There will be a popup with multiple options; you need to look for “Add to Home Screen” and tap on it.

After adding to the home screen Wordle icon will be visible on the home screen, which you can tap daily to play.

Tips to crack the game:

Start with non-repeating characters.

Try to include as many vowels as possible.

Do not waste the attempts by including grey letters in your guessed words.

Find possible words keeping Yellow in mind.

About Wordle New York Times App:

New York Times App brought you the Wordle game in the games section. Wordle game is about finding words daily where you need to guess a 5-letter word each day. Several clones came on the internet with the same or different themes following its popularity. However, Wordle continues to maintain its interest among people.

Conclusion:

Several confusions about the app of the Wordle game are there among people. Here we have discussed it all. If you want more information on Wordle gameplay, read here.

What are your thoughts on Wordle New York Times App?

